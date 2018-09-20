A New Family of Cabling and Connectivity Solutions for Studio, Stadium, or Deployable Broadcasting

To meet those demands, Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) is introducing a new line of SMPTE cables and enclosures that are designed to address a wide variety of user needs.

Whether in permanent installations or challenging deployable applications, the effective selection and installation of broadcast cables and connections can involve an assortment of requirements.

“Some applications require cable capable of exceptional flexibility, hybrid fiber-and-copper configuration, or have varying requirements for flame retardancy,” explains Scott Fitzgerald, OCC senior engineer. “This family of SMPTE cable offerings is engineered to handle virtually any application requirement.”

Among these high-bandwidth, low-signal-loss cables designs are highly flexible cables that enable quick and frequent camera movement, riser/plenum versions for permanent installations, and 3-in-1 SMPTE compatible cables to transport three cameras’ signals in one location with only a single cable run.

The new OCC line also includes a selection of modular enclosures specifically designed for SMPTE 304 or other commonly used broadcast connections. These advanced designs include full fiber management, integrated splicing capabilities, all include within the enclosure. Models support up to eight ports on the front and back, as well as the ability to accommodate the 3-channel stadium cable. . All are designed to be mounted in standard 19-inch racks without requiring extra space above or below.

“These enclosures offer a simplified, scalable solution to many broadcast applications including shallow broadcast connection enclosures (JBT,JBE, JBP),” Fitzgerald says. “Also, the metal construction provides a rigid and durable alternative to the enclosures that are commonly available.”

Additionally, mobile production trucks, with repeating deploy-and-retrieve operations for sporting events, require a ruggedized tactical cable that will last. OCC recently introduced the Migration Control Technology to address the migration challenge experienced in the Broadcast Industry, resulting is extended life of the assemblies and reducing repair costs.

This new broadcast offering is an extension of OCC’s long history as a leader in providing high-performance fiber optic and connectivity solutions for enterprise and harsh environment communications.

For information contact: Optical Cable Corporation, 5290 Concourse Drive, Roanoke, Virginia, 24019; Phone: (800) 622-7711, Canada (800) 443-5262; FAX: 540-265-0724; Email: info@occfiber.com; Visit the web sitwww.occfiber.com.

