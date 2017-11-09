90 Degrees North to Serve as Philippines Distributor for Digigram Audio-Over-IP Solutions

MONTBONNOT, France — Nov. 9, 2017 — Digigram today announced that it has entered into a new distribution agreement with 90 Degrees North (90° North), a system integrator and specialist supplier of broadcast solutions. 90° North will serve as a distributor of Digigram audio-over-IP (AoIP) products — the IQOYA range and PYKO encoders and decoders — to radio broadcasters in the Philippines.



"The 90° North team is very knowledgeable with respect to the Filipino market and the radio broadcasters operating within it," said Marie-Julie Orsoni, sales account manager for the APAC region at Digigram. "The company's experience, backed by ongoing support and product education from Digigram, will enable its expert staff to recommend the optimal Digigram AoIP solution for each customer's requirements."



"Digigram AoIP range of products for radio contribution and distribution will enable us to provide an even broader array of solutions tailored to our customers' needs," said John Achilles Denna, president at 90° North. "The Philippines broadcast market is now transitioning to IP, and Digigram AoIP products offer the reliability and flexibility critical to completing the move to IP, while maintaining excellent audio quality."



90° North is committed to providing adaptive and cost-effective solutions that bring out the potential of its customers. The company leverages key technological advances to help these customers address the new and evolving demands of broadcasting.



Further information about 90° North is available at www.90northmedia.com. Additional information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.



About Digigram

Digigram develops mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audio content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio codec solutions, cloud applications, and networking infrastructure are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions add value to users' operations.



Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.



