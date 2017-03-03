The 8th Annual Series Mania Festival (April 13-23) Appoints Award-Winning Showrunner and Executive Producer Damon Lindelof as Jury President of Its Official Competition

PARIS, FRANCE – March 3, 2017 – Following last years unveiling of its new competition for world and international premieres, Ms. Laurence Herszberg, general director of Forum des Images and founder of Series Mania, announced today that Damon Lindelof, highly-regarded writer, producer, and film screenwriter, most noted as the co-creator and showrunner of the television series Lost and The Leftovers, has been chosen as Jury President for this year’s international competition, part of the festival which will run from April 13 – 23. Lindelof will lead a prestigious jury, composed of four other renowned personalities, involved in series, cinema, and culture, who will judge ten television series, up from eight last year, and award the Grand Prize and the Special Prize during the Series Mania Festival on Saturday evening, April 22nd. Lindelof followsDavid Chase, the "father" of the Sopranos, who served as the first president of the official competition that Series Mania initiated in April 2016.

"What an honor to welcome influential showrunner Damon Lindelof who has marked a whole generation of series fans with Lost and The Leftovers, two stories of survival in hostile worlds depicting a tormented humanity while preserving a sense of hope,” commented Herszberg. “Additionally, with thanks to Damon and the HBO team and OCS the French broadcaster, we are thrilled to be premiering the first two episodes of the third and final season of The Leftovers to launch the festival at the mythical theater The Grand Rex. What a gift for our attendees.”

Award-winning Damon Lindelof is one of today’s most highly regarded television writers, producers, and film screenwriters. As a self-professed Stephen King fan, his recent film credits include: Ridley Scott's Prometheus, World War Z, Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness and Tomorrowland. Currently, Lindelof is writing and producing the third and final season of HBO’s critically acclaimed drama series The Leftovers.

ABOUT SERIES MANIA

Organized since 2010 by the Forum des Images, the Series Mania Festival brings the best international TV series on the big screen and offers its audience (almost 40,000 spectators in 2016 with 1,200 industry professionals) the unique opportunity to meet and debate with renowned show-runners, directors and television talent. Series Mania has developed into a unique event with wide recognition, entirely dedicated TV series, and aimed at both the general public and industry professionals. For this eighth edition, the festival is once again organizing a competition featuring world premieres judged by a prestigious international jury. The event will also reach out beyond its home in the Forum des Images to host screenings in some of Paris’s great movie venues such as the Grand Rex and the UGC Ciné-Cité Les Halles.