7thSense Design to Showcase New Product Releases including 8K 60fps HDR at ISE 2017

West Sussex, UK – 2 February 2017 – 7thSense Design, a global leader in high performance media serving, will be exhibiting a range of exciting new product releases at this year’s Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Performance, reliability and flexibility are among the key themes at the 7thSense stand from February 7th to 10th when the show takes place. The flagship on-stand demonstration will showcase an 8K x 4K display running at 60 frames-per-second (FPS) in a 10-bit high-dynamic-range (HDR) colour space from a single box solution.

7thSense invites ISE 2017 attendees to visit their technology and demonstration showcase at booth A70 in Hall 2

Superior Performance. Simplified.

A key technology demonstration on the 7thSense stand this year is an 8K x 4K display powered by a single Infinity Media Server running at 60 fps capable of up to 10-bit colour for a superior HDR experience. This product has set a new standard in media serving since its launch earlier in 2016 and is already in operation in prestigious locations worldwide.

John Higgins, senior product manager at 7thSense explains, “We always listen to customer requests and have been working hard to develop and introduce new features and performance capabilities to address some of these wishes. We’re proud to be maintaining our reputation as an innovator and leader in the field.”

Reliability, Maintainability & Control

Set for launch at the show is Stack2, the advanced modular framework from 7thSense which has been developed to not only enable remote access for show control, but also to access other Stack Modules including Digital Signage and Closed Captioning solutions as well as dynamic content such as RSS or Twitter Feeds.

The new release boasts full backup and restore capability and confidence monitoring using the latest webRTC.

Next Generation Software

The new Delta software release will be on display featuring a wide range of new features for all applications. These include support for all major Codec formats, 12 bit DPX sequences, Mesh Mode in passive or active stereo 3D for projection mapped applications, 64-channel Audio and an Offline Programming mode, all on a newly designed GUI.

Demo stations and workshop areas on the stand will allow visitors to try the new features for themselves.

Delta Media Server is the Preferred Choice of Many at ISE 2017

Visitors at ISE 2017 will also be able to see Delta Media Server systems in action as part of on-stand demonstrations across the show at six other locations:

