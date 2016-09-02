7thSense Confirmed as IBC 2016 Major Technical Partner, Supporting Ang Lee’s Keynote

West Sussex, UK – 2 September 2016 –Renowned for its specialist display technologies and media serving product range, 7thSense Design is often the supplier of choice for many film-makers, producers and experience directors seeking the very best in video playback performance and innovation in up to 12-bit colour. Now 7thSense will be providing equipment and expertise to IBC 2016, the premier annual event for professionals engaged in the creation, management and delivery of entertainment and news content, as Major Technical Supporter.

Earlier in 2016, 7thSense announced how multi-Academy-Award-winning Director Ang Lee (Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi) relied on their Delta Infinity Media Server throughout the production for the world’s first live-action uncompressed 4K 120Hz per eye 3D test and dailies screenings for the upcoming film, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

7thSense will support Ang Lee’s IBC keynote presentation with clips from this new film shown at 120 frames per second, in 4K 3D.



“4K, 3D, 120 FPS capture gives extraordinary clarity to a film,” said Ang Lee. It allows us to explore new ground in cinema and engage the audience on a more emotional level.”



This partnership with IBC allows 7thSense to provide support in the form of unique, specialist technology for the show’s Big Screen Experience – a special programme showcasing the latest developments in digital cinema and the impact these are having on the business models of those in the industry, concluding with the keynote address by Ang Lee on Monday 12th September.

IBC will be held at the Amsterdam RAI, September 9 to 13.

--- ENDS ---

ABOUT IBC

IBC is the premier annual event for professionals engaged in the creation, management and delivery of entertainment and news content worldwide. In 2015, it attracted more than 55,000 attendees from 170 countries around the world, exhibiting more than 1,600 of the world's key technology suppliers and showcasing a debate-leading conference.

For more information visithttp://www.ibc.org/

ABOUT 7THSENSE DESIGN

7thSense Design is a multi-award-winning specialist software and hardware company with expertise in high-end media serving and projection onto any surface, whether flat, curved, fulldome or even non-standard shapes. The company designs and supplies its own Delta Media Server product range which provides real-time uncompressed video serving, show creation and display matching for a variety of markets including 3D theatres, theme parks, visitor attractions, Live Events, Giant Screen Cinemas and Planetariums. 7thSense Design technologies and solutions are often used in many of the world’s most compelling and challenging of video and audio environments.

For more information, visitwww.7thsensedesign.com