7thSense Announces Key Supplier Status with Dubai Parks and Resorts

Upper Beeding, Sussex – 10 August 2017 – 7thSense Design, specialists in high performance media serving for the world’s most innovative and demanding theme parks and attractions, has announced their key technology supplier status with Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination.

7thSense Media Servers drive a total of 16 rides and attractions across two parks under the wider destination which includes MOTIONGATE™ Dubai and Bollywood Parks™ Dubai.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is a unique Hollywood-inspired theme park uniting three legendary film studios in one theme park – Columbia Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Lionsgate – where visitors go beyond the screen and immerse themselves in the magic of Hollywood. Spread across five zones, guests of all ages are entertained by 27 key rides and attractions including roller coasters, multi-media dark rides, interactive play labs, media-based theatre shows, plus a full program of roaming entertainment and live dance performances.

Bollywood Parks™ Dubai is a first-of-its-kind theme park showcasing the authentic Bollywood experience. The park recreates the Bollywood experience through themed attractions and rides spread across five zones: Bollywood Boulevard, Mumbai Chowk, Rustic Ravine, Royal Plaza and Bollywood Film Studios featuring Hall of Heroes. The theme park also features thrilling attractions and entertaining live shows that bring to life the action, music, dance and drama of Bollywood. It is also home to the stunning 856-seat Rajmahal Theatre that houses a separately ticketed Broadway-style, Bollywood themed musical.

7thSense has worked closely as technology partner with Dubai Parks and Resorts Prime Contractor, DXB Entertainments, to integrate and develop solutions that meet the challenging requirements of each digital experience.

“We at Dubai Parks have enjoyed a strong working relationship with 7thSense through the various system integrators that have supplied their products to us. The many systems that we have playing back media throughout the resort have performed extremely well and 7thSense has provided great support whenever we have needed it” says Michael Carroll, Director – Media Production, Media Systems, Research and Development, DXB Entertainments.

Attraction designers and integrators Wärtsilä Funa Solutions, Holovis and Simworx and are behind the commissioning of the 7thSense hardware into these attractions. DB Show Control &Automation were contracted by Wärtsilä Funa Solutions for the programming of show control systems.

“Delta Media Server is the preferred media serving technology of many of the world’s most renowned theme park and dark ride attractions. Since we build everything to specification, often creating new features or capabilities on request, attractions operators and integrators choose our systems as they do exactly what is required of them with the highest levels of performance and dependability.” Richard Brown, CTO at 7thSense explains. “This is especially true at MOTIONGATE™ and Bollywood Parks™ and we’re honoured to be working among the world-class team on this project.”

Owned by DXB Entertainments PJSC, Dubai Parks and Resorts, also hosts LEGOLAND® Dubai, a unique, interactive theme park for families which brings the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful learning environment, in addition to the LEGOLAND® Water Park, the region’s first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12. The entire destination is connected by Riverland™ Dubai – a uniquely themed retail and dining destination at the heart of Dubai Parks and Resorts. Guests can stay at the Lapita™ Hotel, a Polynesian themed family hotel that is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection. Expected to open in late 2019, Six Flags Dubai will be destination’s fourth theme park and the region’s first Six Flags theme park.

