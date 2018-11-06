64 Audio Launches Three All-New Custom In-Ear Monitors; Now Shipping

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 6, 2018 -64 Audio, the leader in custom and universal fit in-ear monitors, is proud to announce the launch of three new custom models for musicians and audiophiles. The A6t (MSRP: $1,299), A4t (MSRP: $999), both of which feature 64 Audio’s new patent-pending tubeless tia technology, and A3e (MSRP: $699) are now available at 64audio.com and authorized retailers.

“Each model has a unique sound signature, allowing musicians and audiophiles to choose a model that caters to their musical tastes,” said Vitaliy Belonozhko, 64 Audio founder and chief sound designer. “This is a significant launch for us. It represents the culmination of some very hard work by our R&D and engineering teams to bring a technology into virtually our entire lineup that was once available only in our flagship products. I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and I’m thrilled that we can make it available to even more musicians and audiophiles out there.”

Headlining for the A6t and A4t is tia, a technology exclusive to 64 Audio that works by eliminating sound-altering tubes and dampers. Sound produced by the tia system is able to disperse freely and effortlessly, yielding an incredibly smooth and musical frequency response. The A6t and A4t feature two major elements of the tia system: the tia high driver and the tia single bore design.

“Building off of 64 Audio’s popular 4-driver design, the A4t is the entry into our proprietary tia technology, delivering exceptionally lifelike clarity and musicality,” explained Belonozhko. “Its balanced sound signature makes it the perfect fit for just about any genre.”

The “in-ear monitor of choice” for touring musicians and discerning music lovers, the A6t features tia and LID™ (Linear Impedance Design) to greatly improve its popular 6-driver predecessor. “Our A6t features a full and detailed sound signature that brings out the warmth and musicality in any live mix or recording,” Belonozhko continued. “The A6t is ideal for musicians and audiophiles looking for added accuracy and resolution.”

LID™ is a technology exclusive to 64 Audio that ensures a consistent frequency response regardless of the source, perfect for musicians plugging into a variety of equipment.

The A3e is an extremely versatile IEM with impressive clarity and warmth for any instrument or genre. “With its neutral and balanced tuning, the A3e delivers a surprisingly transparent and musical sound ideal for musicians and music lovers alike,” Belonozhko concluded. “This 3-driver earphone also features LID.”

All three models also feature 64 Audio’s patent-pending apex™ (Air Pressure Exchange) Technology, a pneumatically interactive vent that dramatically reduces listening fatigue by releasing sound pressure that is inherent in earphone designs. 3D Fit™ is 64 Audio’s proprietary 3D printing process that results in a personalized fit not found in any other IEM.

From studio to stage to sophisticated home audio environments, 64 Audio has created the industry’s most innovative universal and custom-built in-ear monitors available to date. Founded by Vitaliy Belonozhko in 2010, a sound engineer who has been working with musicians and production companies for more than a decade, he discovered the advantages of IEMs over traditional floor “wedges” and recognized that a better solution to in-ear monitoring was needed. Today, 64 Audio supplies products worldwide to some of the best-known musicians, singers, and engineers in the world, as well as discerning audiophiles who demand nothing but the best sound reproduction from their systems. With new and unrivaled technologies such as apex™, LID™, and tia™, 64 Audio excels in challenging traditional earphone designs to bring-to-market unique and innovative audio products.

