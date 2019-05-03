64 Audio Drives Hearing Health Initiative; Offers Free Custom Earplugs with Custom IEM Purchases

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 3, 2019 -64 Audio, the leader in custom and universal fit in-ear monitors (IEM), is proud to announce its hearing health initiative. In doing so, from May 1-31, 2019, it is offering a free set of custom earplugs (up to a $199 value) with the purchase of most custom IEMs (A4t and up; 50 percent off custom earplugs with the purchase of an A2e or A3e).

“As a musician, your ears are arguably your most important asset,” explained Vitaliy Belonozhko, 64 Audio founder and chief sound designer. “You spend hours rehearsing to perfect that riff, master that drum solo, or hit that high note. Your ears are your guide, your biggest fan, and your harshest critic. As such, ear protection and being mindful of your environment can help combat noise-induced hearing loss. There's no better time than the present to start protecting your hearing so you can enjoy and play music for years to come.”

To order your free custom earplugs with your custom IEM purchase, customers can add both products to cart and enter the promo code 64HearEverything at checkout.

About 64 Audio

64 Audio was founded by Vitaliy Belonozhko, a sound engineer who has been working with musicians and production companies for nearly two decades. He discovered the advantages of IEMs over traditional floor “wedges” and recognized that a better solution to in-ear monitoring was needed. Today, with a staff of over 70 people and a team of some of the best minds, 64 Audio has become the most innovative in-ear monitor manufacturer in the industry, supplying products worldwide and to some of the best-known bands and engineers in the world. With new and unrivaled technologies such as apex, LID, and tia, 64 Audio excels in challenging traditional earphone designs to bring-to-market unique and innovative audio products.

