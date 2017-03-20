THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® HITS THE HIGH NOTES WITH RECORD INTERNATIONAL SALES SECURED BY ALFRED HABER, INC. (AHI)

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – March 20, 2017 – Following an extraordinary evening of GRAMMY® Moments — musical mash-ups, political declarations and unforgettable

tributes — Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc. (AHI), announced today that the recently aired 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards®has been cleared in a record number of 197 territories around the world.

Key sales for the world’s most popular annual televised music event include: 4Music (UK),City TV (Canada), WOWOW (Japan), Sichuan Satellite Television (China), Tencent (China), FOX (Southeast Asia), Turner (Latin America), TV One (Russia), MNET (South Africa), DK (Denmark), and NRK (Norway).

“This year’s GRAMMY broadcast in the U.S. dominated the evening’s ratings and was the talk, and tweet, of social media,” commented Haber. “It’s clear, given our record number of territories, that without a doubt, the GRAMMY Awards continue to be the world’s preeminent music award special.”

This year’s star-packed GRAMMY Awards, which was seen live on CBS in the U.S. on Sunday, February 12, 2017, was an electrifying affair that featured such memorable GRAMMY Moments as the remarkable Beyoncé appearance, two Adele performances, the extraordinary Lady Gaga/Metallica mix, Katy Perry’s triumphant return to the GRAMMY stage, Ed Sheeran’s unplugged intensity, the magnetic pairing of The Weeknd and Daft Punk,and the brilliant Bruno Mars tribute to the late legend, Prince, among many other top musical acts.





ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY®

Established in 1957, The Recording Academy is an organization of musicians, songwriters, producers, engineers, and recording professionals dedicated to improving the cultural condition and quality of life for music and its makers. Internationally known for the GRAMMY Awards — the preeminent peer-recognized award for musical excellence and the most credible brand in music — The Recording Academy is responsible for groundbreaking professional development, cultural enrichment, advocacy, education and human services programs. The Academy continues to focus on its mission of recognizing musical excellence, advocating for the well-being of music makers and ensuring music remains an indelible part of our culture. For more information about The Recording Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy / GRAMMYs on Facebook, and join The Recording Academy's social communities on Google+, Instagram, Tumblr, and YouTube.

ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

ALFRED HABER, INC., ALFRED HABER DISTRIBUTION, INC., and ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC., now celebrating 49 years of business, together form the world's largest distributor of U.S. network annualevent programmingand are major independentdistributors of primetime series and specials, including unscripted reality, crime and investigation, clip shows, pop science, music events, and films. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.