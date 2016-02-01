THE 4th ANNUAL CO-PRODUCTION FORUM, PART OF THE 2016 SERIES MANIA FESTIVAL, ANNOUNCES KEY SPONSORSHIP AND INDUSTRY PARTNERS

Industry partners include the European Producers Club, ACE, and EAVE

PARIS, FRANCE – February 01, 2016 – Having recently announced its “Call For TV Series Projects” for the 4th Annual Co-Production Forum (Forum) and starting to receive a number of significant submissions, Ms. Laurence Herszberg, general director of event organizer Forum des Images and founder of Series Mania, announced today that they have finalized deals with a number of prominent entertainment leaders, including Gaumont Television, Red Arrow, Newen Group, Lagardère Studios, and Makever, who will serve as sponsors for the upcoming Forum. In addition, the European Producers Club, ACE, and EAVE have come onboard as industry partners. As part of the Series Mania Festival (April 15 – 24), the Forum will take place in Paris from April 19 -21.

Headlining the list of sponsors is Gaumont Television, whom for the second straight year, will serve as a presenting partner. Gaumont Television will host a networking dinner with all the Forum participants. The networking dinner will take place on April 20 in the exceptional frame of the Musée des Arts Forains in Paris.

"We are very proud to be partnering with such renowned companies,” commented Ms. Herszberg. “Their support shows the trust they place in the Series Mania Co-Production Forum which, in only three editions, has become a not-to-be-missed event for the scripted television industry."

Additional sponsors include: Red Arrow of Germany, a top-tier global producer and distributor of scripted, factual and formatted shows; Newen Group, a major player in audiovisual production and distribution in France; Lagardère Studios, one of France’s prominent film and television producers; and Makever, a leading scripted production group in France.

In addition to five top-notch sponsors, the Forum is pleased to announce three important companies who will participate as industry partners, and they include the European Producers Club, ACE, and EAVE.

ABOUT CO-PRODUCTION FORUM

Launched in 2013, the Co-Production Forum – the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival – has become the place to be for all those involved in the creation of TV series around the world. The third edition of the Co-Production Forum proved to be a huge hit with the 273 French and international industry professionals who participated in the event. Of the 170 projects from 30 countries for series looking for additional financing that were submitted, 12 projects – including two from France, nine from Europe and one Franco-Israeli coproduction – were selected for the Co-Production Forum. Submissions were up 106% in 2014. Last year’s Co-Production Forum was supported by MEDIA, the CNC, Gaumont, Red Arrow International, Makever, Haut et Court, and Barjac Productions.