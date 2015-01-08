4K Studios uses Blackmagic Design Ultra HD workflow to deliver 4K streaming media

Fremont, CA - January 8, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced that San Francisco based 4K Studios is using a Blackmagic Production Camera 4K, ATEM Production Studio 4K and DaVinci Resolve, as well as a number of additional Blackmagic Design products, to help support its 4K workflow. 4K Studios converts existing media and creates original materials for its new Ultra HD network, UltraFlix.

4K Studios is a wholly owned subsidiary of NanoTech Entertainment, a San Jose based technology company focusing on all aspects of the entertainment industry, including 3D, Gaming, Media & IPTV, Mobile Apps and Manufacturing. Launched at CES 2014, UltraFlix is the world’s first all 4K Ultra HD streaming network and has been ported to multiple platforms, including Android devices and Smart 4K Ultra HD TVs, such as Samsung, Vizio and Sony.

In addition to the Blackmagic Production Camera 4K, ATEM Production Studio 4K and DaVinci Resolve, 4K Studios uses a HyperDeck Studio Pro SSD recorder, SmartScope Duo 4K monitor, DeckLink 4K Extreme capture card and numerous Mini Converters HDMI to SDI to deliver a wide variety of digital formats and streaming ready media for its numerous digital channels.

As a Senior Producer at 4K Studios, Owen Morris is responsible for clean up and compression of the various content sources they receive, much of which is 35mm film. “Once the 35mm film is scanned at 4K, we run it through DaVinci Resolve for color and clean up, and the mastered films then get compressed and placed in the cloud ready to stream,” he said.

“DaVinci Resolve has been the biggest game changer so far. We scan a film to 6TB of uncompressed 4K at roughly 1TB per reel of film, and we need a way to color grade, assemble and sync these huge sequences,” continued Owen. “DaVinci Resolve is a great all in one application that lets us output an assembled master file in a single step. For good quality scans, Resolve’s dust cleaning tool takes care of quite a bit of cleanup, instead of having to use an additional damage software, which saves significant production time.”

The HyperDeck Studio Pro and SmartScope Duo 4K are currently being used to capture a variety of old Kung Fu films for clean up and conversion to HD. “Capturing these older formats is a common use for the HyperDeck and SmartScope,” said Owen. “We capture the old tapes in real time at low res and then take the files up to HD. The HyperDeck and SmartScope combination is often used like this to create workable files from old formats.”

In addition to converting existing content, 4K Studios also creates its own original Ultra HD content using the Production Camera 4K. 4K Studios produces full 30 minute episodes as well as shoots short videos and promos on a variety of subjects to build and populate 4K channels.

“It’s amazing to be able to stream 4K live to the Internet from a camera that's actually shooting high quality 4K,” said Owen. “We even used the camera in conjunction with the ATEM and DeckLink to live grade with DaVinci Resolve. We have plans for a 4K gaming channel, and I anticipate the camera, ATEM and DeckLink to let us produce amazing 4K streams.”

Owen is working on a Twitch like streaming channel that will feature a host of gamers and entertainers hanging out and gaming. Shot with the Production Camera 4K and a few additional cameras, the ATEM Production Studio 4K will mix the camera footage with a live feed of the game and produce a 4K stream.

“The notion here is to be able to broadcast video games at 4K, and the ATEM can capture and handle multiple video sources, including broadcasting the final 4K signal. Game developers will be able to showcase their games at a higher resolution thanks to the added production value from Blackmagic Design’s 4K products,” said Owen.

“We don't have big budgets, and we don't have lots of artists with the hours to burn, so we need affordable tools to begin working in the 4K space now,” he concluded. “Blackmagic Design is simply ahead of the game when it comes to professional 4K.”

Press Photography

Product photos of Blackmagic Production Camera 4K, ATEM Production Studio 4K, DaVinci Resolve and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

About NanoTech Entertainment

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, the heart of Silicon Valley, NanoTech Entertainment is a technology company that focuses on all aspects of the entertainment industry. With six technology business units, focusing on 3D, Gaming, Media & IPTV, Mobile Apps, and Manufacturing, the company has a unique business model. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and technology. NanoTech Gaming Labs operates as a virtual manufacturer, developing its technology and games, and licensing them to third parties for manufacturing and distribution in order to keep its overhead extremely low and operations efficient in the new global manufacturing economy. NanoTech Media develops proprietary technology which it licenses to publishers for use in their products as well as creating and publishing unique content. NanoTech Media Technology includes the world's first 4K Ultra HD streaming solution. NanoTech Communications develops and sells proprietary apps and technology in the Mobile and Consumer space. Clear Memories is the global leader in 3D ice carving and manufacturing technology. 4K Studios creates digital 4K Ultra HD content using both licensed materials as well as original productions. NanoTech is redefining the role of developers and manufacturers in the global market. More information about NanoTech Entertainment and its products can be found on the web at www.NTEK.com.