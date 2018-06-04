4K Media Expands Portfolio with Fan-Favorite Konami Gaming Titles

4K Media Inc. announced today that it has expanded its portfolio to include the management of three fan-favorite Konami gaming titles – Bomberman, Contra, and Frogger.

4K Media will work closely with Konami Digital Entertainment to develop brand strategies that include media, licensing, promotion, and Konami’s management of the videogames. This new holistic approach to brand management includes the development of additional content and merchandise to further fan engagement for current and next generation gamers.

“Loaded with retro appeal and an existing passionate gamer fan base, these captivating games have tremendous potential to further entertain the next generation of fans with all-new, immersive brand experiences,” said Kristen Gray, 4K Media’s SVP of Business & Legal Affairs and Operations in making the announcement. “The possibilities abound, and we’re energized by the chance to ‘hop’ into action, as Frogger might say.”

All three brands have a long history in gaming and pop culture. First being in the 1980s and adding a library of content thereafter.

Bomberman was originally launched in 1987 for NES as an action game. In 2017 Konami released the latest edition in the series, Super Bomberman R alongside Nintendo’s Switch. This latest version has updated visuals, characters, and multiplayer but keeps consistent with the iconic gameplay and familiar elements.

Introduced in 1981, Frogger has become one of the most well-known classic games in pop culture. With its simple gameplay, where the player must successfully maneuver a frog across obstacle-filled roads and rivers to score, has been able to reach a wide audience of fans.

Contra gained its notoriety through its run and gun-style action, and trailblazing multiplayer cooperative gameplay. Initially debuted in 1987, the Contra library has many titles across multiple platforms.

Konami Digital Entertainment, which is the core company of Konami Group, develops entertaining content for mobile, console and card games. The company is known for global franchises such as Pro Evolution Soccer, Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Contra, as well as the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game series. www.konami.com/games/corporate/en/

New York City-based 4K Media Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.) is a brand management and production company best known for its management of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise outside of Asia. This year, the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime brand celebrates its 17 anniversary of entertaining and engaging young audiences in the United States and globally outside of Asia through its TV series (over 800 episodes), three feature films, consumer products, the mobile game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links as well as the immensely popular trading card game. Beyond Yu-Gi-Oh!, 4K Media was granted the rights to manage the gaming properties, Bomberman, Contra and Frogger from Konami. Rounding out their IP portfolio is Rebecca Bonbon, the girl’s anime brand created by Yuko Shimizu.