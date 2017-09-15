4K for $25K VITEC Redefines 4K HEVC Streaming and Distribution Pricing Making Professional Grade 4K Streaming Accessible for All Applications

PARIS -- Sept. 15, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that it is making it more affordable to stream and distribute 4K content at an MSRP of only $25,000. The MGW Vision real-time encoder produces HEVC bandwidth-efficient 4K IPTV streams for use in broadcast centers, in-house IPTV applications, sports, and live events.



"As 4K/UHD gains more traction, the expenses associated with encoding and streaming 4K/UHD content are still cost-prohibitive for many organizations due to the high premiums charged by encoding companies for their 4K solutions. The high capital expenditure associated with establishing a 4K streaming workflow is a major barrier to market entry," said Philippe Wetzel, president and CEO at VITEC. "With the extremely low price point of the MGW Vision, we're broadening the access to VITEC's 4K solutions and making it more accessible for organizations to launch broadcast-grade 4K services than ever before."



VITEC's MGW Vision is a compact 1-RU appliance featuring 100 percent hardware HEVC/H.265 encoding in both 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 modes, generating pristine 4K quality. The encoder supports streaming a single UHD or four HD HEVC channels ingested from four 3G-SDI inputs and can also store encoded content while streaming onto the network.



More information on VITEC's MGW Vision can be found at vitec.com/MGW-Vision.



About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.



Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.



