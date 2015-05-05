THE 47TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS TO AIR LIVE ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2016 ON TV ONE

Telecast will also include a One-Hour Pre-Show Airing Live from the Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES, CA (MAY 5, 2015) – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and TV One, a television network seen in more than 57 million homes, today announced that the 47th NAACP Image Awards will be nationally telecast live on Friday, February 5, 2016 exclusively on TV One. The telecast will also include a one-hour live pre-show from the star-studded red carpet.

The NAACP Image Awards is the most respected event of its kind and is well attended by many of the top names in the entertainment industry. This past telecast included host Anthony Anderson and stellar talent including Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Oyelowo, Spike Lee, Laverne Cox, Octavia Spencer, and more.

Following are the key dates for the 47th NAACP Image Awards:

Monday, August 24, 2015 – Submissions opens

– Submissions opens Wednesday, November 4, 2015 – Submissions closes

– Submissions closes Tuesday, December 8, 2015 – Nominees for the 47th NAACP Image Awards will be announced at a press conference

– Nominees for the 47th NAACP Image Awards will be announced at a press conference Saturday, January 23, 2016 – Nominees Luncheon

– Nominees Luncheon *Thursday, February 4, 2016 – 47th NAACP Image Awards – Non-Televised Awards Ceremony

– 47th NAACP Image Awards – Non-Televised Awards Ceremony *Friday, February 5, 2016 – 47th NAACP Image Awards – Airs Live on TV One

*Both ceremonies will take place from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishment of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

For all information and latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at http://www.naacpimageawards.net.

FB: /naacpimageaward · Twitter:@naacpimageaward

About NAACP:

Founded in 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. The NAACP’s 250,000 adult and youth members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities and monitor equal opportunity in the public and private sectors. In the fall of 2011, the NAACP launched a process to develop its strategic direction and plan, creating a powerful vision for the future, and setting organizational goals that would focus its work for the 21st Century. The five NAACP Game Changers (Economic Sustainability, Education, Health, Public Safety, and Criminal Justice, and Voting Rights Political Representation) are the major areas of inequality facing African-Americans that are the focus of the NAACP’s work.

About TV One:

Launched in January 2004, TV One (www.tvone.tv<http://www.tvone.tv>) serves 57 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. The network is the exclusive home of News One Now, the only live daily news program targeting Black viewers. In December 2008, the company launched TV One High Def, which now serves 14 million households. TV One is solely owned by Radio One [NASDAQ: ROIA and ROIAK, www.radio-one.com<http://www.radio-one.com>], the largest radio company that primarily targets Black and urban viewers.