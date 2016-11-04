46 of the Biggest Fall TV Shows Created Using Blackmagic Design Cameras and Software

Fremont, CA - November 4, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced that several Blackmagic Design products, including digital film cameras, Fusion Studio visual effects and motion graphics software and DaVinci Resolve Studio color corrector and editor, are being used for production and post production work on some of the most anticipated shows in this year's fall television lineup.

More than 46 of 2016's fall television shows use Blackmagic Design's cameras, Fusion Studio and DaVinci Resolve Studio. Top directors of photography, VFX artists, colorists and post production facilities rely on Blackmagic Design to deliver shows for the top primetime and cable networks, including returning hit shows like Modern Family, 2 Broke Girls, Jane the Virgin and Blindspot.

The following list is a sample of some of the shows being completed on Blackmagic Design products, and there are many more.

Fall TV Shows Using Blackmagic Design:

DP Allan Westbrook uses a Video Assist 4K and Micro Cinema Camera to shoot in tight quarters and small spaces on ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.;

DP David Tuttman uses the Blackmagic Cinema Camera and Pocket Cinema Camera on NBC's Blindspot;

DP Glen Keenan used a Pocket Cinema Camera, Production Camera 4K, ATEM Switcher and DaVinci Resolve Studio on Fox's A.P.B. pilot episode;

On CBS' Blue Bloods, the show's DPs use Blackmagic Production Camera 4Ks and URSA cameras;

For Visual Effects:

Inhance Digital VFX Supervisor Eddie Robison and his team use Fusion Studio for VFX work on The CW's Jane the Virgin, EPIX's Graves and Fox's Empire;

Muse VFX Founders and VFX Supervisors John Gross and Fred Pienkos and their team use Fusion Studio to composite El Rey Network's From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, MTV's Teen Wolf and Mary + Jane, and CBS' NCIS: New Orleans and Elementary;

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging Colorist Scott Gregory uses DaVinci Resolve Studio for VFX work, including comps, beauty work and sky replacements on CBS' 2 Broke Girls and MTV's Sweet/Vicious;

For Color Grading:

Chainsaw Supervising Senior Colorist Todd Bochner uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade The CW's Jane the Virgin and No Tomorrow and HBO's The Leftovers;

Chainsaw Colorist Joe Finley uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade HBO's Insecure;

ColorTime Senior Colorist Russell Lynch uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade ABC's Modern Family and CBS' Life in Pieces;

Deluxe's Encore, Company 3 and Level 3 teams are currently coloring and mastering a number of fall shows, many in HDR, including those below, and others not listed:Company 3 Senior Colorist Cody Baker uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade USA's Shooter;Company 3 Senior Colorist Siggy Ferstl uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade Hulu's Shut Eye;Company 3 Senior Colorist Shane Harris uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade HBO's Westworld and IFC's Documentary Now!;Encore Senior Colorist Tony D'Amore uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade CBS' Elementary and Starz' Power (project shared with Deluxe's Company 3 colorist Sofie Friis Borup);Encore Senior Colorist Kevin Kirwan uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade FX's American Horror Story: Roanoke and Fox's Scream Queens;Level 3 Senior Colorist Randy Beveridge uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade Netflix's The Ranch and Fox's Lucifer;Level 3 Senior Colorist Ken Van Deest uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade The CW's The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow;Level 3 Senior Colorist Mark Wilkins uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade Fox's The Exorcist;

DigitalFilm Tree Colorist Patrick Woodard uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade ABC's Mistresses and American Housewife, and CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles;

Light Iron LA Supervising Colorist Jeremy Sawyer uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade FX's Better Things and AMC's The Walking Dead;

Light Iron LA Colorist Nick Lareau uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade Investigation Discovery's True Nightmares;

Modern VideoFilm Colorist Aidan Stanford uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade ABC's Fresh Off the Boat;

NXNW Colorist Sam Read uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade Syfy's Z Nation;

Picture Shop Senior Colorist George Delaney uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade CBS' NCIS: New Orleans;

Picture Shop Senior Colorist Chris Boyer uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade NBC's Blindspot;

Picture Shop Colorist George Manno uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade Fox's Lethal Weapon, ABC's Once Upon a Time and The CW's Arrow;

The Foundation Owner and Colorist Gareth Cook uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade ABC's The Real O'Neals;

The Loft Owner and Colorist Dan Judy uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade The CW's Frequency and Fox's The Last Man on Earth;

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging Colorist Scott Gregory uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade CBS' 2 Broke Girls and MTV's Sweet/Vicious; and

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging Senior Supervising Television Colorist Scott Klein uses DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade Fox's Empire and AMC's Halt and Catch Fire.

