420 Entertainment Group to Fire Up 420TV

Recognizing the increasing entrenchment of cannabis in the global zeitgeist, 420 Entertainment Group, comprised of OWNZONES Media Network, the upstart global OTT technology/entertainment hybrid company, along with cannabis entrepreneurs Genesis Media and Alex Nahai Enterprises (ANE), will launch 420TV, a new video-on-demand channel, hailing the wonders of weed.

420TV will feature original, multi-episodic series, as well as long- and short-form news, information and entertainment content focusing on all things cannabis. All content will be shot in 4K.

The announcement was made today by Dan Goman, CEO at OWNZONES, and Alex Nahai, CEO at ANE.

Available this fall through the OWNZONES.com platform, 420TV is the first premium 4K video-on-demand network to tap into cannabis’ growing prominence in today’s mainstream lifestyle. Cannabis is projected to be a $44 billion industry in the next three years, according to Marijuana Daily News.

420TV expects to attract viewers across generations, ranging from millennials to boomers who are either curious about or converted to the cannabis lifestyle. While the channel will launch on OWNZONES.com, and its mobile applications, it will quickly expand through OWNZONES’ worldwide multi-platform distribution network, utilizing the full spectrum of OWNZONES’ capabilities, including programming, technology and global distribution.

“The nation’s evolving laws, growing interest and changing attitudes have created a multitude of opportunities to educate, entertain and expand public acceptance of cannabis, in all of its various applications,” said Goman. “As a hybrid technology and entertainment company, OWNZONES is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth of the marijuana industry. We have found the ideal partner in Genesis with years of expertise and credibility in the cannabis business and will provide 420TV a real inside perspective in this burgeoning space.”

“This is an industry with many benefits, and we are creating an effective and engaging means for promoting established companies and new brands to consumers. 420TV will provide that connection. The 4K video on-demand service is just the beginning – we intend to establish 420TV as a franchise brand for multiple lines of related businesses,” Nahai added.

420TV’s news, information and entertainment programming currently in development includes:

Pot Cast – Daily news programming chronicling the advent of the legal marijuana industry. With a team of 60 journalists nationwide, Pot Cast will present short-form news segments on the political, business, financial and cultural aspects surrounding the disruptive rise of this new industry. Signature segments include “Pot-Counter-Pot” and “This Week in Pot History.”

Medical Marijuana Miracles – True stories of real people who have used medical marijuana for unique relief of symptoms and diseases.

Marijuana Moguls – Fascinating series about the bold new entrepreneurs emerging in the cannabis industry.

Cannabis 411 – An informative and educational series covering every step from how to grow weed to how to consume it.

Doug Lee, OWNZONES Programming Head, will oversee the original programming line-up and manage the day-to-day business of 420TV. Lee is a seasoned media executive with over 25 years of experience in global entertainment, having held senior programming and channel positions at HBO, News Corp. and MGM Studios.

420TV will deliver dozens of hours of original programming produced exclusively for the multi-platform channel, in addition to acquired long and short form entertainment. Other content categories in development include fashion, comedy, music and animation as well as acquired feature films, documentaries, music and live streaming events.

For more information on 420TV, please visit https://ownzones.com/420tv.