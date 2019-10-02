3zero2 Adds Signal Monitoring Capabilities with TAG Multiviewer

Milan, Italy - 1 October 2019 -- 3zero2, a turn-key solution provider serving media producers and broadcasters with state-of-the-art production facilities and multi-platform delivery services, has selected a TAG Video Systems MCM-9000 Multiviewer and monitoring system to enhance their monitoring capabilities at the company’s playout-MCR facility in Milan.

3zero2’s reputation for delivering the highest-quality production values and services was earned by its unwavering commitment to adopting only cutting-edge technologies for its 6,000+ square meters of studio and production space. The addition of TAG’s IP-based all-software solution running on off-the-shelf hardware further positions 3zero2 as a unique and dynamic company equipped with future-proof technology for maximum flexibility, scalability and poised for growth.

“We were looking for an IP-only solution that ran on off-the-shelf hardware to support our Live Production, MCR and Playout services,” explained Luciano Consigli, 3zero2 Technical director. “We needed a Multiviewer that could support both compressed live streams and uncompressed 2110/2022 streams in one platform. TAG’s ability to provide a complete monitoring solution including signal probing and multi-view visualization in a single software-based solution was a key reason for our choice and a huge advantage for us.

In addition to that, the support from CVE has been very helpful. As our business continues to grow, being able to easily and cost-effectively expand our monitoring capabilities has proved invaluable.”

The system at 3zero2 was designed, installed and supported by TAG’s Italian partner- Communication Video Engineering (CVE). CVE installed the TAG MCM-9000 IP-based Multiviewer to initially monitor more then 50-channels running on Dell COTS servers. The scalable, software-only platform, optimized with support for all emerging standards allows them to quickly expand in terms of capacity, variety of signals, and provides a path to easily add applications such as OTT and distribution to playout and production as the need arises.

Luca Catalano, CEO CVE, said, “We all know how competitive the live production and playout landscape is, and providing a premium quality service to our customers is crucial. Our use of TAG’s Multiviewer and monitoring technology is central for our proposition in this landscape. “

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 40,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. Its solutions allow Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability and flexibility available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard off-the-shelf hardware (COTS), providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

C.V.E. has always been a leading Company in Broadcasting and Media markets thanks to the right strategies driven in the evolving technology market.

C.V.E. is characterized by a 30 years experience in this field and by the excellent commercial-technical team created although its years of work.

3zero2 represents a unique reality on the Italian market as it combines state-of-the-art production activities and multi-platform delivery services with the conception and development of content.

The company's technological excellence is completed by remote production services , virtual and augmented reality, 360 ° videos, engagement and distribution platforms on various digital media.

3zero2 is part of Euro Media Group, a conglomeration that has 40 companies and 1,300 employees in 7 different countries, winner of the World Awards for Technology Excellence for the Tour de France and European leader in RF and high speed slow motion technologies.

