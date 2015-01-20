32nd Annual PALEYFEST to Honor ‘Homeland,’ ‘Girls,’ ‘Jane the Virgin,’ ‘Glee,’ ‘Modern Family,’ ‘Outlander,’ ‘Teen Wolf,’ ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show,’Among Others

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, JANUARY 20, 2015 – The Paley Center for Media today announced the lineup of honorees for its 32nd Annual PALEYFEST, which returns to the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland, March 6-15, 2015. The William S. Paley Television Festival will welcome Showtime’s Homeland, HBO’s Girls, The CW/CBS Television Studios/Warner Bros. Television’s Jane The Virgin, FOX’s Glee, ABC’S Modern Family, STARZ’s Outlander, MTV’s Teen Wolf, and FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show to the lineup of previously announced honorees: ABC’s Scandal, CBS Television Studios’ The Good Wife, and The CW/Warner Bros. Television’s Arrow and The Flash. Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, Broad City, Kroll Show, and Workaholics will be honored with a special salute to the network.

“This year’s PALEYFEST LA is a must-see pop culture event in Hollywood, showcasing fan-favorite TV shows from several of the major broadcast and cable networks,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We look forward to these engaging and exciting conversations, and we’re thrilled that our media sponsor Yahoo will be live streaming these one-of-a-kind PALEYFEST panels so that viewers from all over the country can tune in, and also participate by submitting questions through social media.”

PALEYFEST LA 2015 LINEUP:

· Friday, March 6: Opening Night Presentation: Showtime’s Homeland (7:00pm)

· Saturday, March 7: A Salute to Comedy Central featuring: Key & Peele, Broad City, Kroll Show, and Workaholics (12:00pm) & CBS Television Studios’ The Good Wife (8:00pm)

· Sunday, March 8: HBO’s Girls (1:00pm) & ABC’s Scandal (7:00pm)

· Wednesday, March 11: MTV’s Teen Wolf (7:00pm)

· Thursday, March 12: STARZ’s Outlander (7:00pm)

· Friday, March 13: FOX’s Glee (7:00pm)

· Saturday, March 14: The CW/Warner Bros. Television’s Arrow & The Flash (4:00pm) & ABC’s Modern Family (8:00pm)

· Sunday, March 15: The CW/CBS Television Studios/Warner Bros. Television’s Jane The Virgin (4:00pm) & Closing Night Presentation: FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show (8:00pm)

Yahoo Screen will exclusively live stream the interactive panel sessions in addition to offering video on demand (VOD) content following each event. Live streaming on Yahoo can also be accessed through the Paley App and Yahoo Screen App.

Citi is the Official Card of PALEYFEST and Citi cardmembers have special presale access to PALEYFEST events. The PALEYFEST Showrunner Pass includes a front row seat to all events in the Festival, and PALEYFEST Studio Passes include a ticket to several events in the Festival within the first few rows. Passes and tickets can be purchased through paleyfest.org beginning 6:00am PT today, January 20.

Ticket sales begin:

· Tuesday, January 20: PALEYFEST Showrunner & Studio Passes presale for Paley Center Supporting & Patron Members & Citi cardmembers

· Thursday, January 22: PALEYFEST Showrunner & Studio Passes presale for Paley Center General Members

· Friday, January 23: PALEYFEST Showrunner & Studio Passes on sale to general public

· Saturday, January 24: Individual event tickets on sale to Paley Center Supporting & Patron Members & Citi cardmembers

· Monday, January 26: Individual event tickets on sale to Paley Center General Members

· Tuesday, January 27: Individual event tickets on sale to general public

The Paley App and the website are the destinations for ongoing PALEYFEST announcements, and the portals to ticket sales and content, including photos and video clips from Festival events. Fans are invited to follow @paleycenter on Twitter for immediate announcements and live tweeting from the events, and to join in the conversation with #PaleyFest. For more information on tickets, live streaming on Yahoo, and to download the Paley App, please visit paleyfest.org.

Over the past thirty-two years, The Paley Center for Media’s PALEYFEST has become a destination event for the worldwide community of television fans who gather each year to connect with the talent, from the stars to the creative teams of the shows, during interactive panel sessions and premiere screenings. The Festival benefits the Paley Center’s preservation and archival digitization efforts, and its ongoing mission to explore the significant impact of media on our culture and society. The Paley Center is home to one of the world’s foremost publically accessible archives of television, radio, and new media content, over 160,000 programs and advertisements spanning the history of media, including the U.S. Olympic Archive, presented by Gordon Crawford, an extensive sports collection from ESPN, and an LGBT media collection chronicling the history of LGBT images in the medium.