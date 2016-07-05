2C Creative unveils Launch Campaign for New Season -- Velocity's "Wheeler Dealers"

When Velocity launched an all-new season of the hit series “Wheeler Dealers,” on Wednesday, June 29, 2C Creative helped the network give the franchise’s stars a promo especially fitting of their new Southern California home base. 2C brought in the rock-star treatment, conceptualizing a spot in which mechanical master Edd China and automotive valuation expert Mike Brewer enjoy the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood red carpet, complete with adoring fans and paparazzi. Watch the promo HERE.

Since debuting in 2003, “Wheeler Dealers” has nearly 120 episodes under the hood and more than $375,000 in profits made trading cars internationally. Season 13, which now airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Velocity, finds Mike and Edd based in scenic, coastal Southern California where an incredibly eclectic car culture thrives. The goal in promoting the new season was to celebrate the long-running series’ extraordinary success by playing up Mike’s and Edd’s rock-star status in their new California setting.

To pull it off, 2C worked closely with Velocity to transform the “Wheeler Dealers” workshop into the scene of a quintessential, star-studded Hollywood premiere. Edd and Mike arrive in a classic Corvette, the glossiness of their gorgeous ride captured in an array of shots only possible with of use of the Ultimate Arm, a gyroscopically stabilized jib crane 2C mounted to the top of a Mercedes SUV.

The spot—created in 60-, 30- and -15-second versions—is now airing on Velocity and Velocity.com.

“‘Wheeler Dealers’ is a top series on Velocity and globally on Discovery’s international networks. After 12 seasons we wanted to acknowledge Mike’s and Edd’s superstar status in the automotive world and stay true to the series’ format,” said Douglas Lerner, Senior Director of Marketing for Velocity. “Based on past experience working with 2C, we knew they understood the brand, ‘Wheeler Dealers’ and could help create a promo spot that delivered on our goals.”

“It was really great to be reacquainted with the Velocity brand, which is something very personal to me. Having helped the network team launch Velocity’s on-air look in 2011, I cherished this opportunity to play together again and found promoting ‘Wheeler Dealers’ quite fulfilling,” said Brian Eloe, 2C’s Director/Creative Director.

Project Credits:

Velocity

Douglas Lerner – Senior Director, Marketing

Patricia Tong – Creative Director, Marketing

Kelsey Howell – Marketing Manager

Jennifer Wahlquist – Director, Talent Management

2C Creative

Chris Sloan – Chief Creative Officer

Brian Eloe – Director / Creative Director

Robert Armstrong – Director of Operations

Pablo Coig – Editor

Dmitri Zavyazkin – Colorist / VFX Artist

Collaborators

Chuck Ozeas – Director of Photography

Chris Stoerchle – Line Producer

Joshua Stricklin – Production Designer

Cesar Haliwa – Audio Sweetening/Mix