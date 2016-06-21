2C Creative Takes Home 8 PromaxBDA Awards, Including a Company-First Global Excellence Award

Adding to an already impressive portfolio of honors, 2C Creative has earned eight awards in the 2016 PromaxBDA Promotion, Marketing and Design Awards competition: seven for North America and a first-ever Global Excellence award. These wins—two Gold, five Silver and a Bronze—span multiple categories and represent 2C’s diverse work for such clients as HBO, CNN, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing, 20th Television and NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. Watch the winning spots HERE.

Celebrating outstanding achievement in entertainment marketing across every screen, on-air, online, and on-the-go, the annual PromaxBDA Promotion, Marketing and Design Awards speaks to every part of the business, from promotion and design to branding and interactive. This year’s competition carried the special distinction of being held as the PromaxBDA organization commemorated its 60th anniversary. Hosted by “The Real” comedian/co-host Loni Love, the festivities took place at the New York Hilton Midtown on the closing night of The Conference, Thursday, June 16.

“To take home eight coveted PromaxBDA Awards amid such fierce competition is especially gratifying,” said Chris Sloan, 2C’s founder and Chief Creative Officer. “Every honor is a testament to the talent shared by the 2C team and our fantastic partners. I couldn’t be prouder!”

In the last five years alone, 2C Creative has been honored with 30 PromaxBDA Awards, including this year’s eight wins.