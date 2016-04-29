2C Creative Recognized for TV Promo Campaigns with Finalist Nomination for PromaxBDA North America Agency of the Year

Marking its best year yet, 2C Creative has been named a finalist for PromaxBDA’s 2016 North America Agency of the Year (out-of-house) award. This top honor comes as the creative agency racks up an additional 14 nominations across several categories in the 2016 PromaxBDA Promotion, Marketing and Design North America Awards, and 3 first-ever nominations in the 2016 PromaxBDA Global Excellence Awards as well. 2C’s finalist projects represent the company’s diverse work for such clients as HBO, CNN, Science Channel, Spike, Discovery, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing, 20th Television and NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. Watch all nominated clips HERE

Celebrating outstanding achievement in entertainment marketing across every screen, on-air, online, and on-the-go, the 2016 PromaxBDA Promotion, Marketing and Design North America Awards take place on the closing night of The Conference on Thursday, June 16. This annual competition speaks to every part of the business, from promotion and design to branding and interactive. Taking place at the Hilton New York Midtown Hotel, the ceremony will provide an exclusive look at the most compelling, innovative, eye-catching and award winning creative work from around the globe, covering the breadth of the entertainment industry.

“To be named a finalist for ‘Agency of the Year’ is such a wonderful surprise that truly speaks volumes about the talent and vision of the entire 2C team,” said Chris Sloan, founder and Chief Creative Officer of 2C Creative. “I am both incredibly proud and thankful for this recognition, as well as the other 17 nominations making this our best year yet.”