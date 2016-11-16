2C Creative Creates Promo Campaign for THE X-FILES as Fully Restored HD Series Re-Enters National Syndication

Preparing for its fully restored pop-culture phenomenon THE X-FILES to re-enter national syndication, 20th Television called upon 2C Creative to produce a promo campaign designed to attract the next wave of fans – simultaneously capitalizing on the heightened interest around the franchise’s all-new chapters that premiered earlier this year.

2C answered with three completely unique and powerful spots—each with its own way of giving the iconic series a current, relatable draw. The campaign, designed to roll out in phases, started with a bold graphic tease that juxtaposes some of the series’ quintessential iconography—UFOs, aliens, guns—and catch phrases. This next phase featured a promo themed around paranoia and redaction, with jump cuts and blurred images suggesting that the government doesn’t want viewers to see this footage. Finally, the campaign’s third phase tapped real-life comic book artist Gregbo Watson, who happened to be a huge fan of THE X-FILES work with the 2C team in transforming the series’ narrative into a dynamically moving graphic novel. Watch all 3 campaign spots HERE.

“As a fan of the original series, it was fun to go back and promote the series in a fresh and unique way,” added Gardner. “And knowing we had the opportunity to turn a whole new generation of viewers into fans made this project that much more rewarding.”

“2C produced a strong campaign for the relaunch ’The X-Files’ into syndication and we are appreciative of the collaboration and excellence that the 2C team brought to the project,” said Richard Dumont, 20th Television’s SVP of Marketing.

The latest chapter of THE X-FILES captured the attention of tens of millions of viewers around the world with its record-setting, two-night return to FOX in January. Premiering within 24 hours on FOX in the U.S. and 80 countries internationally, the series delivered more than 50 million viewers, and set new ratings records in multiple markets. Two episodes from previously aired seasons of THE X-FILES are presented Thursday’s on MyNetworkTV. Additionally, the program starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson airs across the country in weekend syndication.

Project Credits:

20th Television

Richard Dumont – SVP of Marketing & Creative

Jasmine Walker – Director of Marketing, On-Air Promotions

Hiroko Domes – Coordinator of On-Air Promotions

2C

Chris Sloan – Chief Creative Officer

Eric Gardner – Writer/Producer

Jeff Morelli – Editor

Michael Berkman – Producer

Luis Martinez – Design Director

Nikki Coloma – Production Manager

Robert Armstrong – Director of Operations

Jessica Musumeci – Designer

Collaborators

Gregbo Watson – Comic Book Illustrator

Cesar Haliwa – Sound Mixer