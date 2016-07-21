2C and Flipeleven Launch Digital Joint Venture, Flip2C

The award-winning creative agencies 2C Creative (“2C”) and Flipeleven Creative (“Flipeleven”) have formed a new, separate digital joint venture.

Launching with the rollout of a major, new campaign, Flip2C complements both existing companies (which will continue to operate as well), drawing on their unique respective strengths to deliver and market 360-degree capabilities that reach beyond the traditional television and OTT space to also include tech players like digital and mobile-first companies and content producers. Capabilities include websites, apps, micro-sites, display ads, takeovers and mobile-first products and activations, as well as the scaled video capabilities and best practices to serve diverse platforms like Vine, Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram. For a full list, click HERE.

“Long gone are the days when content promotion was limited to a single screen and traditional 30-second spot. Campaigns need to be very fluid, adaptable in myriad forms,” said 2C Creative founder/chief creative officer, Chris Sloan. “Our idea behind Flip2C was to create a digital juggernaut ready and able to go in any direction to realize a client’s goals. We are thrilled by the possibilities Flip2C presents, and we couldn’t have done it with a better partner.”

"Flipeleven was founded on the belief that, when combined, web development and video production create next-level, impactful content. This combination is the epitome of promotion and will revolutionize the way that the world experiences the web,” added Kyle Buckley, partner and executive producer of Flipeleven Creative. “Partnering with a creative force like 2C allows us to truly challenge what’s possible. Flip2C is capable of results well beyond even what these two organizations could achieve alone.”

One of the newest projects coming out of the new Flip2C collaboration is a multi-spot campaign for The Weather Channel app. In a move to challenge the conventional definition of a weather forecast, the campaign’s goal is to redefine what “the world’s most downloaded weather app” can mean to consumers across all devices. This is accomplished by creating compelling, sharable spots that quickly hook viewers even when played without sound, as is often the first experience with clips on social media.

Combining comedy and clever messaging, Flip2C delivered an ad campaign introducing viewers to the unconventional side of forecasting. After all, using The Weather Channel app to find the right weather is essential when planning the first-ever MudSponge Run, Car-B-Que or Golf Cart Polo, three concepts explored in the hilarious new ads. In producing the spots, Flip2C combined old-fashioned creative ingenuity with a clever use of tools, special effects and digital expertise to punctuate each of the scenes, whether viewers find them on their TV screens, tablets or mobile phones.

"We had a huge media opportunity and wanted to spark a consumer re-appraisal of what The Weather Channel app means,” said Mark Fredo, Executive Global Creative Director at The Weather Company, an IBM business. “Flip2C did an awesome job bringing creativity to bear against the strategy, helping us articulate an expanded, albeit unexpected, brand definition at scale."

The comprehensive campaign, designed for both broadcast and digital use, features the three full, original spots, as well as optimized versions for Facebook and Snapchat. The Snapchat storyline is broken up into a compelling three-part series that encourages viewers to follow along. Flip2C also produced multiple banners, display ads and a complete webpage takeover with the MudSponge Run imagery on CBSSports.com/golf.

Between 2C Creative and Flipeleven, the companies’ robust digital capabilities have already resulted in several successful campaigns, including a series of viral Vines for the hit CNN series “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” Facebook and Instagram spots for season 4 of CNN’s “Morgan Spurlock: Inside Man,” and a case study presentation for mega-popular comedy site Funny or Die. Watch CNN original series social media videos and the Funny or Die case study presentation.