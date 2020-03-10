T-Mobile Czech Republic and Slovak Telekom deploy 24i Smart Operator to power video services in Czech Republic and Slovakia

Amsterdam, The Netherlands –10 March 2020 – 24i, the industry-leading, global video experience company, today announced that its next-generation 24iSmart Operator product has been deployed by T-Mobile Czech Republic and Slovak Telekom to provide IPTV and TV Anywhere video experiences to T-Mobile TV GO, Magio GO and Digi GO customers in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The deployment has now gone live on iOS, Android, Android TV, web and Smart TVs from Samsung, as well as Linux and Android IPTV set-top-boxes (STBs). 24i has provided a single code base approach across all three of the T-Mobile Czech Republic and Slovak Telekom services and includes data-driven content optimisation, discovery and engagement tools including recommendations, analytics, targeted content and audience measurement. The 24i-powered services are proving to be highly popular throughout the Czech Republic and Slovakia and, together with 24i, have been nominated for a Connected TV Award in Advancing the TV Experience.

Key deployment achievements include:

A customisable UX which provides next-generation experiences for the T-Mobile TV GO, Magio GO and Digi GO brands

A single code base, enabling T-Mobile Czech Republic and Slovak Telekomto deploy rapidly across both territories, to all devices including STBs, Smart TVs and Android TVs

Advanced features such as Timeshift TV Player, Cloud and STB PVR functionality, view showtimes and an Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) including ‘channel filtering’

24i's Smart Operator product unifies IPTV and TV Everywhere, reducing CAPEX and OPEX costs and increasing flexibility.

“24i Smart Operator provides us with a productized solution that provides a next-generation, personalised video experience for each subscriber.“ said Marcel Šatánek, Head of PM Connected Home&Terminal Management, Slovak Telekom. “A key motivation for choosing the solution is it's unique ability to enable a ‘develop once, deploy everywhere' content workflow, effortlessly handle device proliferation, legacy and third-party integrations, while providing instant access to new technologies and platform capabilities. Furthermore, Smart Operator has the ability to manage the linear and on-demand content services for all three brands via a single centralised back-end system. By combining the functionality to provide IPTV and TV Everywhere,24i saves us time and effort managing our services and the power and flexibility of their solution enables us to provide our customers with an incredible video experience on all devices, both now and in the future.”

“I am thrilled that Slovak Telekom is the first, large-scale multinational to deploy our new, next-generation Smart Operator product,” said Martijn van Horssen, Joint-CEO of 24i. “We worked very closely with the Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic project teams to ensure that our platform provides all the functionality they need, as well new features that really excite customers such as continue watching (cross-platform), binge viewing, view showtimes and recordings to a STB or the cloud. Before creating our solution for operators, providing a unified experience across territories and so many devices would have required a massive engineering effort. Both operators are already seeing the benefits of combining IPTV and TV Everywhere in one platform with powerful branding capabilities. We’re looking forward to ensuring that the T-Mobile Czech Republic and Slovak Telekom video experiences we are powering continue to excite and attract consumers throughout the region.”

Smart Operator is a turn-key streaming video app development product that enables operators to deliver live, linear and on-demand video services via an intuitive user interface on to any and all devices.

