THE TURKISH VERSION (KADIN) OF NIPPON TV’S SCRIPTED DRAMA FORMAT WOMAN – MY LIFE FOR MY CHILDREN – WINS THE “SPECIAL AWARD” AT THIS YEAR’S TOKYO DRAMA AWARDS

TOKYO, JAPAN – October 25, 2018 – MEDYAPIM, one of the leading production companies in Turkey, won the “Special Award” tonight at the Tokyo Drama Awards for its Turkish version (Kadin) of Nippon TV’s award-winning scripted drama format Woman – My Life For My Children–. MF Yapim CEO FarukBayhan and MEDYAPIM CEO Fatih Aksoy were present to accept the award. This honor marks the second consecutive year a Turkish drama and Nippon TV formatted series has been chosen for the “Special Award”. Last year, the Turkish version (Anne) of Nippon TV’s highly-successful drama series Mother won the award.

Woman – My Life For MyChildren– is the award-winning drama series that depicts a woman’s fight to survive in a difficult world while shedding light on problems rooted in society. This story unfolds the daily life of a single mother and her young family trying to find peace and happiness in a harsh reality.

Kadin finished the first season to rave ratings on FOX Turkey, and the second season started on October 2(Tues), 2018, garnering the number one position in ratings in all of Turkey’s TV shows on that day. Kadin continues to champion the Tuesday ratings in the following episodes as well.

“I’m really glad to receive this award. Anne turned into an international hit after the award last year, and I hope Kadin will also be the next international hit for 2019. The collaboration between Medyapim, MF Yapim and Nippon TV will continue with more new series; the first one will be OASIS-a love story-which I hope will be here to receive the same award as well.”

“I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners. Please accept this award as an encouragement to the creation of further wonderful drama series.”

“Japanese drama series are suited for international adaptation, as it has been proven in recent years. For several years, the Japanese government has focused on the international adaptation of content as one of its growth strategies. Content export value has increased dramatically to about 40 billion yen in recent years, which in 2010 had only been about 6 billion yen.”

“However, we have not caught up with the expansion that Korea has already achieved, and there is also still a great difference from other international countries. There is still much room for improvement and we must continue to develop great series and its scripted formats.”

“This year, drama series from Turkey, Taiwan and Vietnam were selected as the “Special Award”, and we welcome the creators present today. Turkey is the world's second largest drama series exporter after the USA, and there are many things that we must learn from them. Congratulations to everybody.”

ABOUT TOKYO DRAMA AWARDS

Founded in 2008, Tokyo Drama Awards recognizes excellent dramas that Japan is excited to bring overseas. In order to achieve further global exposure of the nominated dramas, the award’s judging criteria places emphasis on “marketability” and “merchantability” rather than “artistry” or “show quality”. This “Special Award” is presented to excellent dramas produced outside Japan for better cultural understanding and business partnerships.

ABOUT WOMAN - MY LIFE FOR MY CHILDREN -

For additional detailed information on Woman – My Life For MyChildren–, please visit: http://www.ntv.co.jp/english/pc/2013/07/woman.html

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan’s viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for four consecutive years. One of the biggest successes for the nation’s finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons’ Den, a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely is the success of Mother, a scripted format that has become a mega-hit in Turkey and has sold into 29 territories around the world, and Woman –My Life for My Children- which became an even bigger hit in Turkey and currently sold to 11 territories. With well-established businesses that range from eSports, android creation, digital mixed reality, animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan---a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.

ABOUT MEDYAPIM

MEDYAPIM was founded in 1993 by the partnership of Fatih Aksoy (producer & director) and Guzel Sanatlar Holding. It made a very fast and noticeable entrance to the TV business with smash hit entertainment shows during the first years of private televisions in Turkey. With the year 2000, MEDYAPIM took an innovative step and adapted the famous US Series The Nanny, marking its place as the first adaptor of a US series ever in the world. Later it adapted many worldwide popular shows in Turkey with a great success such as Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Dancing On Ice, Popstar, etc. Especially with Popstar MEDYAPIM has put its signature on a hardly breakable ratings record in the history of Turkish TV. In the last decade, it has targeted towards the production of drama series more. Within this period, it produced many successful adaptations of foreign scripted series such as Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy, Shameless, as well as original series such as Adını Feriha Koydum(A Girl Named Feriha), Gullerin Savaşı(War of The Roses), and Karadaglar(Karadag Family). In the last 2 years, two Japanese drama formats Mother and Woman have been added to its noteworthy works of adaptations with great audience shares. As a result of so many successful projects, it has earned one of the leader positions in Turkey’s TV business. In recent years it has multiplied its production capacity by parenting three other production companies namely MF Yapım, No:9 and Formed. Today MEDYAPIM is recognized as one of Turkey’s biggest content producer.