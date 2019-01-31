2019 Mobile World Congress Exhibitor Preview

It's smarter. It's safer. It's VO.

More than 75 percent of worldwide video viewing is mobile, according to eMarketer research. As operators look to provide a personalized and secure TV experience for end users on every screen and boost monetization opportunities, they need ultra-efficient workflow solutions.

At MWC 2019, Viaccess-Orca (VO) will showcase its end-to-end content protection and modular TV platform solutions, which solve the inherent challenges involved with providing a smarter and safer digital TV and OTT experience.

VO Solutions on Display at MWC 2019

Deliver Compelling Content on Every Screen With VO's End-to-End TV Platform

At MWC 2019, VO will showcase its end-to-end, cloud-based TV Platform as a Service (TVaaS), which provides OTT and pay-TV operators with a one-stop solution for delivering multiscreen services across any network. The solution includes:

• a flexible service delivery platform

•the VO secure video player, a multi-platform player integrated with major DRMs for premium VOD and live content to enable a compelling viewing experience on any device

• apps

• advanced analytics dashboards

• a unique search-analysis tool

Based on a user interface from VO partners, the fully managed solution enables operators to respond quickly to technical, competitive, and business challenges. Using the unified solution, operators can manage, publish, personalize, and monetize content on multiple devices, ensuring an outstanding TV experience for viewers.

Content Protection Solutions and Services

VO will showcase its real-time DRM solution with analytics capabilities, one of the major features of the VO security operation center. The artificial intelligence-enabled detection of service anomalies, such as content piracy incidents, can provide invaluable insights into the operational challenges faced by a premium content service provider. Coupled with a wide range of possible countermeasures, these insights become actionable in near-real time by a security analyst, thereby making a significant difference in service profitability. VO's DRM solution has completed a rigorous review by Cartesian, allowing content providers to maintain compliance with MovieLabs' specifications for IPTV 4K premium content.

In addition, VO will demonstrate its next-generation suite of anti-piracy protection services at MWC 2019, empowering operators to combat illegal streaming on the web and collect legally relevant documentation to fight piracy.

VO Technologies in Action

VO will offer several demonstrations showing the company's technologies in action at MWC 2019. These demonstrations include:

• VO's deployment with Orange Spain will be showcased with a hybrid Android STB, powering OTT and IPTV offerings. The Orange service is secured by the VO DRM solution and is available on STBs, smart TVs, and mobile devices.

• Brazilian OTT service provided by Guigo TV will also be showcased at MWC. The brand-new service is powered by VO's cloud-based TV platform and secured with VO's DRM solution.

Company Overview:

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group, and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

