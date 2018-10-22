Mary Seymour, Partner At Lowenstein Sandler, Added to List of Presenters For This Week's Media Credit Seminar

New York - Mary Seymour, a partner at Lowenstein Sandler LLP specializing in bankruptcy, financial reorganization and creditors rights, will share the legal considerations for companies engaging in electronic business transactions at the upcoming 2018 Media Credit Seminar. Seymour will also lead a session addressing the use social media as a tool for credit evaluations and collection of past-due accounts.

Organized by BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, and NMCP (National Media Credit Professionals), the full-day event will be held on Thursday, October 25, and hosted at at Lowenstein Sandler’s offices in Midtown Manhattan.

“The increasingly competitive landscape for media sales requires solutions that address the buyer’s interest in fast and efficient purchasing processes,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. “With a strong background in court challenges that can arise when media companies use online credit applications and electronic signatures, Mary Seymour’s presentation will help the industry’s credit and collections professionals to also ensure they are protecting their organizations’ legal rights in the process.”

Added Collins, “As an extension of that topic, Mary’s second session at the Media Credit Seminar will address what media organizations should and shouldn’t do when using social media as a tool for evaluating credit risk and collecting claims.”

About the Presenter

Mary Seymour has a broad range of experience advising clients on bankruptcy and restructuring matters. Her practice involves all aspects of in-court and out-of-court restructuring of financially distressed businesses, including the representation of corporate debtors, official and unofficial creditors' committees, significant stakeholders, and third-party purchasers.

Seymour recently represented Binder & Binder, the nation's largest Social Security and veterans' disability advocacy firm, and 23 related entities in their Chapter 11 cases. She has been involved in numerous other high-profile Chapter 11 cases and out-of-court restructurings across a range of industries, including energy, communications, media, paper and printing, and transportation. Seymour also represents creditors' committees in numerous Chapter 11 cases, with a focus on identifying and obtaining value for general unsecured creditors. Her recent speaking engagements include addressing “Contract Issues for the Media Credit Professional” at the 2018 Hearst Credit Managers Summit.

About the Media Credit Seminar

Previously announced sessions slated for this year’s Media Credit Seminar include a keynote presentation concerning the latest market analysis of US metro and state ranks and movement by Macro Strategist and Economist Richard Hastings; a review of the current digital advertising landscape provide by IAB President and COO Patrick Dolan; and a discussion of global intelligence requirements led by Matthew Debbage, Managing Director for Creditsafe USA, and Chavonne Taylor, Credit Analyst at Viacom International/Viacom Media Networks. The full-day event will conclude with a roundtable discussion moderated by Dee Stevenson, Credit & Collections Manager for Gray Television, and Linda Powell, Director of Credit & Collections for Altice Media Solutions.

In addition to the formal sessions, the event serves as an opportunity for media credit professionals and executives from across the country to come together to share ideas and best practices for the ever-changing media credit and collections function. More information about the Media Credit Seminar may be found on BCCA’s website: www.bccacredit.com.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.