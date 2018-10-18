Agenda Announced for 2018 Media Credit Seminar

New York - Sessions addressing the digital media marketplace, demographic changes affecting the top U.S. Metro Markets, global business intelligence and the legal considerations involved in electronic business transactions and social media will be featured at the upcoming 2018 Media Credit Seminar.

Organized by BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, and NMCP (National Media Credit Professionals), the full-day event will be held on Thursday, October 25, and hosted at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP in Midtown Manhattan.

“Thanks to the assistance of our BCCA Committee and NMCP, next week’s Media Credit Seminar will be one of our best yet,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. “With the help of outstanding experts in areas of the greatest interest and importance to the industry’s credit and collections professionals, this year’s sessions will achieve the common goal of maximizing revenue generation.”

The scheduled discussions and presentations for the 2018 Media Credit Seminar are:

9:30 - 10:00am: Check-in Registration Desk/ Light Breakfast. Sponsored by FastPay

10:00 - 11:00am: US Metro and State Ranks and Movements, Richard Hastings – Macro Strategist. Sponsored by ABC-Amega

11:00am - 12:00pm: Digital Challenges and Impact, Patrick Dolan, President, IAB

12:00 - 12:45pm: Lunch. Sponsored by Szabo Associates, Inc.

12:45pm - 1:45pm: Electronic Transactions: Where the Click Is Mightier than the Pen, Mary Seymour, Partner, Lowenstein Sandler LLP

1:45 - 2:45pm: Global Business Intelligence, Matthew Debbage, CEO Americas & Asia, Creditsafe Group; and Chavonne Taylor, Credit Analyst, Viacom International/Viacom Media Networks

2:45 - 3:00pm: Break with snacks. Sponsored by Altus GTS

3:00 - 4:00pm: Protecting Your Company in the Internet Age: The Role of Social Media in Credit and Collections, Mary Seymour, Partner, Lowenstein Sandler LLP

4:00 - 5:00pm: Open Forum – Roundtable discussion, Moderators: Dee Stevenson, Credit & Collections Manager, Gray Television; and Linda Powell, Director, Credit & Collections, Altice Media Solutions

In addition to the formal sessions, the event serves as an opportunity for media credit professionals and executives from across the country to come together to share ideas and best practices for the ever-changing media credit and collections function. More information about the Media Credit Seminar may be found on BCCA’s website: www.bccacredit.com.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.