2018 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalists Announced
By Nick Govoni
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced the finalists for the 2018 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, honoring radio stations and on-air personalities for excellence in broadcasting. The winners will be announced September 27 at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Dinner & Show, sponsored by Xperi and held during the 2018 Radio Show in Orlando.
LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR
KKBQ-FM, Houston, TX
KOA-AM, Denver, CO
WBAP-AM, Dallas, TX
WHIO-AM, Dayton, OH
WOKV FM, Jacksonville, FL
NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Dan Patrick, Premiere Networks
Delilah, Premiere Networks
Raul Molina, Carla Medrano & Andres Maldonado, Univision Radio
Ryan Seacrest, Premiere Networks
Sean Hannity, Premiere Networks
MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Angie Martinez, WWPR-FM, New York, NY
Bob Stroud, WDRV-FM, Chicago, IL
Ebro Darden, WQHT-FM, New York, NY
Felger & Massarotti, WBZ-FM, Boston, MA
Kimmie Tee, Tony Sculfield and Antoine Davis, KBLX-FM, San Francisco, CA
LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Brooke & Jubal , KQMV-FM, Seattle, WA
Dori Monson, KIRO-FM, Seattle, WA
Jack Harris, WFLA-AM, Tampa, FL
Joe Kelly, WDBO-FM, Orlando, FL
Rich Jones, WOKV FM, Jacksonville, FL
MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Bill Barrett, Tim Fox & Tracy Berry, KKNU-FM, Eugene, OR
Brent Johnson, WTCB-FM, Columbia, SC
Harlen The Sports Guy and Pigskin Bob, KYKX-FM, Tyler, TX
Pat Kerrigan, KSRO-AM, Santa Rosa, CA
Scoot, WWL-FM, New Orleans, LA
SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Brian Byers, WSOY-AM, Decatur, IL
Chris and Rosie, WUSQ-FM, Winchester, VA
Frito and Katy, KNDE - FM, College Station, TX
Scotty and Catryna, KCLR-FM, Columbia, MO
Todd Haugen, KBHP-FM, Bemidji, MN
MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
KNX-AM, Los Angeles, CA
KTCK-FM, Dallas, TX
WBEB-FM, Philadelphia, PA
WQHT-FM, New York, NY
WSB-AM, Atlanta, GA
LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
KXL-FM, Portland, OR
WDBO-FM, Orlando, FL
WDUV-FM, St. Petersburg, FL
WKTI-FM, Milwaukee, WI
WSOC-FM, Charlotte, NC
MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
KSRO-AM, Santa Rosa, CA
WEZN-FM, Milford, CT
WHKO-FM, Dayton, OH
WMGQ-FM, Somerset, NJ
WRVA-AM, Richmond, VA
SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
KFGO-AM, Fargo, ND
KVOX-FM, Fargo, ND
KWYO-AM, Sheridan, WY
WFRE-FM, Fredrick, MD
WWUS-FM, Sugarloaf Key, FL
AC STATION OF THE YEAR
KRWM-FM, Seattle, WA
KSTP-FM, St. Paul, MN
WMEE-FM, Fort Wayne, IN
WRCH-FM, Farmington, CT
WSHE-FM, Chicago, IL
CHR STATION OF THE YEAR
KNDE-FM, College Station, TX
KTXY-FM, Columbia, MO
WKZL-FM, Greensboro, NC
WPST-FM, Princeton, NJ
WRTS-FM, Erie, PA
CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR
KRTH-FM, Los Angeles, CA
WMMO-FM, Orlando, FL
WOGL-FM, Philadelphia, PA
WPBG-FM, Peoria, IL
WXGL-FM, St. Petersburg, FL
COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR
KCLR-FM, Columbia, MO
WBBS-FM, Syracuse, NY
WUBE-FM, Cincinnati, OH
WWKA-FM, Orlando, FL
WYCT-FM, Pensacola, FL
NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR
KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Oklahoma
KYW-AM, Philadelphia, PA
WGN-AM, Chicago, IL
WKXW-FM, Trenton, NJ
WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.
NON-COMMERCIAL STATION OF THE YEAR
KHJK-FM, Rocklin, CA
WEEM-FM, Pendleton, IN
WPSC-FM, Wayne, NJ
WUFT-FM, Gainesville, FL
WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, LA
RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR
KKLA-FM, Los Angeles, CA
KLTY-FM, Dallas, TX
KNWI-FM, West Des Moines, IA
KPWJ-FM, College Station, TX
WFMV-FM, Columbia, SC
ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR
WBAB-FM, Long Island, NY
WMMR-FM, Philadelphia, PA
WPLR-FM, Connecticut, CT
WRIF-FM, Detroit, MI
WRLT-FM, Nashville, TN
SPANISH STATION OF THE YEAR
KLOL-FM, Houston, TX
KLVE-FM, Los Angeles, CA
KLZT-FM, Austin, TX
WKAQ-AM, Houston, TX
WYUU-FM, Tampa, FL
SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR
WBZ-FM, Boston, MA
WEEI-FM, Boston, MA
WIP-FM, Philadelphia, PA
WMFS-FM, Memphis, TN
WXOS-FM, St. Louis, MO
URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR
WFXC-FM, Raleigh, NC
WKYS-FM, Washington, D.C.
WVKL-FM, Virginia Beach, VA
WWPR-FM, New York, NY
WZFX-FM, Fayetteville, NC
About the Radio Show
The 2018 Radio Show, produced by the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB) and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), will be held September 25-28 in Orlando. This year's show brings radio broadcasters and industry colleagues together to share knowledge, discover the latest innovations, network with industry leaders and explore creative business strategies for the digital age. To learn more about the 2018 Radio Show, visit www.radioshowweb.com.
About RAB
The Radio Advertising Bureau serves more than 6,000 member Radio stations in the U.S. and over 1,000 member networks, representative firms, broadcast vendors, and international organizations. RAB leads and participates in educational, research, sales, and advocacy programs that promote and advance Radio as a primary advertising medium. Learn more at www.rab.com.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
