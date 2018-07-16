2018 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalists Announced

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced the finalists for the 2018 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, honoring radio stations and on-air personalities for excellence in broadcasting. The winners will be announced September 27 at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Dinner & Show, sponsored by Xperi and held during the 2018 Radio Show in Orlando.

LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR

KKBQ-FM, Houston, TX

KOA-AM, Denver, CO

WBAP-AM, Dallas, TX

WHIO-AM, Dayton, OH

WOKV FM, Jacksonville, FL



NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Dan Patrick, Premiere Networks

Delilah, Premiere Networks

Raul Molina, Carla Medrano & Andres Maldonado, Univision Radio

Ryan Seacrest, Premiere Networks

Sean Hannity, Premiere Networks



MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Angie Martinez, WWPR-FM, New York, NY

Bob Stroud, WDRV-FM, Chicago, IL

Ebro Darden, WQHT-FM, New York, NY

Felger & Massarotti, WBZ-FM, Boston, MA

Kimmie Tee, Tony Sculfield and Antoine Davis, KBLX-FM, San Francisco, CA



LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Brooke & Jubal , KQMV-FM, Seattle, WA

Dori Monson, KIRO-FM, Seattle, WA

Jack Harris, WFLA-AM, Tampa, FL

Joe Kelly, WDBO-FM, Orlando, FL

Rich Jones, WOKV FM, Jacksonville, FL



MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Bill Barrett, Tim Fox & Tracy Berry, KKNU-FM, Eugene, OR

Brent Johnson, WTCB-FM, Columbia, SC

Harlen The Sports Guy and Pigskin Bob, KYKX-FM, Tyler, TX

Pat Kerrigan, KSRO-AM, Santa Rosa, CA

Scoot, WWL-FM, New Orleans, LA



SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Brian Byers, WSOY-AM, Decatur, IL

Chris and Rosie, WUSQ-FM, Winchester, VA

Frito and Katy, KNDE - FM, College Station, TX

Scotty and Catryna, KCLR-FM, Columbia, MO

Todd Haugen, KBHP-FM, Bemidji, MN



MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KNX-AM, Los Angeles, CA

KTCK-FM, Dallas, TX

WBEB-FM, Philadelphia, PA

WQHT-FM, New York, NY

WSB-AM, Atlanta, GA



LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KXL-FM, Portland, OR

WDBO-FM, Orlando, FL

WDUV-FM, St. Petersburg, FL

WKTI-FM, Milwaukee, WI

WSOC-FM, Charlotte, NC



MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KSRO-AM, Santa Rosa, CA

WEZN-FM, Milford, CT

WHKO-FM, Dayton, OH

WMGQ-FM, Somerset, NJ

WRVA-AM, Richmond, VA



SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KFGO-AM, Fargo, ND

KVOX-FM, Fargo, ND

KWYO-AM, Sheridan, WY

WFRE-FM, Fredrick, MD

WWUS-FM, Sugarloaf Key, FL



AC STATION OF THE YEAR

KRWM-FM, Seattle, WA

KSTP-FM, St. Paul, MN

WMEE-FM, Fort Wayne, IN

WRCH-FM, Farmington, CT

WSHE-FM, Chicago, IL



CHR STATION OF THE YEAR

KNDE-FM, College Station, TX

KTXY-FM, Columbia, MO

WKZL-FM, Greensboro, NC

WPST-FM, Princeton, NJ

WRTS-FM, Erie, PA



CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR

KRTH-FM, Los Angeles, CA

WMMO-FM, Orlando, FL

WOGL-FM, Philadelphia, PA

WPBG-FM, Peoria, IL

WXGL-FM, St. Petersburg, FL



COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR

KCLR-FM, Columbia, MO

WBBS-FM, Syracuse, NY

WUBE-FM, Cincinnati, OH

WWKA-FM, Orlando, FL

WYCT-FM, Pensacola, FL



NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR

KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Oklahoma

KYW-AM, Philadelphia, PA

WGN-AM, Chicago, IL

WKXW-FM, Trenton, NJ

WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.



NON-COMMERCIAL STATION OF THE YEAR

KHJK-FM, Rocklin, CA

WEEM-FM, Pendleton, IN

WPSC-FM, Wayne, NJ

WUFT-FM, Gainesville, FL

WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, LA



RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR

KKLA-FM, Los Angeles, CA

KLTY-FM, Dallas, TX

KNWI-FM, West Des Moines, IA

KPWJ-FM, College Station, TX

WFMV-FM, Columbia, SC



ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR

WBAB-FM, Long Island, NY

WMMR-FM, Philadelphia, PA

WPLR-FM, Connecticut, CT

WRIF-FM, Detroit, MI

WRLT-FM, Nashville, TN



SPANISH STATION OF THE YEAR

KLOL-FM, Houston, TX

KLVE-FM, Los Angeles, CA

KLZT-FM, Austin, TX

WKAQ-AM, Houston, TX

WYUU-FM, Tampa, FL



SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR

WBZ-FM, Boston, MA

WEEI-FM, Boston, MA

WIP-FM, Philadelphia, PA

WMFS-FM, Memphis, TN

WXOS-FM, St. Louis, MO



URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR

WFXC-FM, Raleigh, NC

WKYS-FM, Washington, D.C.

WVKL-FM, Virginia Beach, VA

WWPR-FM, New York, NY

WZFX-FM, Fayetteville, NC

About the Radio Show

The 2018 Radio Show, produced by the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB) and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), will be held September 25-28 in Orlando. This year's show brings radio broadcasters and industry colleagues together to share knowledge, discover the latest innovations, network with industry leaders and explore creative business strategies for the digital age. To learn more about the 2018 Radio Show, visit www.radioshowweb.com.

About RAB

The Radio Advertising Bureau serves more than 6,000 member Radio stations in the U.S. and over 1,000 member networks, representative firms, broadcast vendors, and international organizations. RAB leads and participates in educational, research, sales, and advocacy programs that promote and advance Radio as a primary advertising medium. Learn more at www.rab.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

