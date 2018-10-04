IAB’s Patrick Dolan to Discuss Latest Trends in Digital Advertising at 2018 Media Credit Seminar

IAB President, and COO Patrick Dolan will discuss the current digital advertising landscape at the upcoming 2018 Media Credit Seminar. The full-day event will take place on Thursday, October 25 at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Ave of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan.

“With digital advertising representing a much larger share of advertising and marketing budget allocations, Patrick Dolan’s insights on digital advertising channels and their challenges will be very helpful to attendees at BCCA’s annual New York gathering for the industry’s credit and collections professionals,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. “In addition to looking at trends in digital ad spending, Patrick will explore ways in which digital compares to traditional media channels and how the rise of brands centered on direct consumer relationships and agile supply chains, the ‘Direct Brand’ economy will impact the advertising and marketing landscape.”

About the Presenter

Patrick Dolan is the President and COO (Chief Operating Officer) of IAB, the Interactive Advertising Bureau. Dolan is responsible for the trade organization’s strategic leadership and operations.

Before becoming President, Dolan served as the trade group’s Executive Vice President and COO. He joined IAB in 2007 as its Chief Administrative Officer. Dolan previously served as CFO of the Early Learning Coalition of South Florida and as Executive Director of Finance and Operations for The Locomotion Channel.

His earlier professional experiences include serving on the senior management team at DoubleClick, Inc., initially as the company’s Director of International Finance and later as its Director of Business Operations. He also served as the Director of Finance for George Soros’ network of philanthropic entities, the Open Society Institute, in Europe.

Dolan earned an MBA Degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and a B.A. Degree in Economics at the University of Virginia.

About the Media Credit Seminar

Previously announced presenters for this year’s Media Credit Seminar include noted Macro Strategist and Economist Richard Hastings, who will discuss US Metro and State Ranks and Movements. The event will close with a roundtable session moderated by Dee Stevenson, Credit & Collections Manager for Gray Television, and Linda Powell, Director of Credit & Collections for Altice Media Solutions.

In addition to its formal sessions, the seminar serves as an opportunity for media credit professionals and executives from across the country to come together to share ideas and best practices for the ever-changing media credit and collections function. More information about the Media Credit Seminar may be found on BCCA’s website: www.bccacredit.com.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.