Macro Strategist and Economist Richard Hastings To Deliver Opening Keynote at 2018 Media Credit Seminar

Noted Macro Strategist and Economist Richard Hastings will discuss US Metro and State Ranks and Movements in an opening keynote address at the 2018 Media Credit Seminar. The full-day event will be held on Thursday, October 25, at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 251 Ave of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan.

“In his opening keynote remarks, Richard Hastings will provide a visually compelling journey through state and metro area rankings and population movements, including how these trends influence regional and local opportunities for media providers,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association.

About the presenter

Richard Hastings serves as Business Intelligence Analyst and Economics Advisor to the Federation of Credit and Financial Professionals, a professional association with roots dating back to 1895. Hastings has the rare ability to monitor and master multiple subjects at the same time. During May 2018, Hastings presented on natural gas and climate at a renowned accounting conference, and a few weeks later provided the keynote about Amazon, digital commerce, and neurological mechanisms of ecommerce consumer behavior.

Hastings is well known for his warnings in 2006 and 2007 regarding the housing market and subsequent financial crisis. In late 2008, he predicted the stock market rally that began in 2009. During early October 2016, Hastings forecasted the electoral college victory by President Trump in the 2016 elections. He most recently served as the Macro Strategist with the investment bank, Seaport Global Securities. He previously served as Senior Retail Analyst with Bernard Sands, where he also appeared frequently on CNBC and Bloomberg TV. He is a Certified Credit Executive with the National Association of Credit Management and has served as a Research Fellow with the Credit Research Foundation.

About the Media Credit Seminar

In addition to the formal sessions, the event serves as an opportunity for media credit professionals and executives from across the country to come together to share ideas and best practices for the ever-changing media credit and collections function. More information about the Media Credit Seminar may be found on BCCA’s website: www.bccacredit.com.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.