2017 Summer Concerts and Music Festivals Around the Globe use Blackmagic Design

Fremont, CA - October 25, 2017- Blackmagic Design today announced that AV solutions featuring its infrastructure products for acquisition, switching, routing and monitoring have been deployed by rental and staging companies on some of this year’s biggest music festivals and concert tours.

Artists and festivals include One Republic, Jimmy Buffett, Train and Elton John as well as Route du Rock, BigCityBeats and Reggae Fest.

With broadcast and AV technologies continuing to converge, more and more rental and staging companies, including PRG XL Video, LANG AG, Fix8 Group, So Midwest and Subtractive Inc., are now standardizing their video offerings to artists and touring bands around Blackmagic Design.

Sid Lobb from Creative Technology agrees: “Built with the low latency, efficiency and multi-format design required for live concerts and performances, Blackmagic Design products are fast becoming an essential choice for companies like ourselves,” he says. “We are using them across all aspects of the production chain, from event set up and monitoring and distribution, through to vision mixing for IMAG projection, as well as recording and even live streaming of performances.”

Some of the 2017 concerts and festivals featuring AV solutions designed around Blackmagic Design include:

Concert Tours

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s “Runaway Train” tour

Elton John’s 2017 worldwide tour

Fall Out Boy’s “The Mania Tour”

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band’s “I Don’t Know” tour

One Republic’s “Honda Civic” worldwide tour

Richie Hawtin’s “CLOSE” Tour

Train’s “Play That Song” summer tour

Music Festivals

Brussels Summer Festival

France’s Francofolies de Spa

Frankfurt’s BigCityBeats World Club Dome

France’s Hellfest Heavy Metal Music Festival

Jamaica’s Reggae SumFest

France’s week long Jazz Sous les Pommiers Festival

Los Angeles’s FYF Festival

Los Angeles’s Sound in Focus

Miami’s Ultra Musical Festival

Paris’s Rock en Seine Festival

France’s Route du Rock Festival

Germany’s UNITE with Tomorrowland festival

France’s Vielles Charrues Festival

Production company So Midwest recently used Blackmagic Design’s Teranex AV, SmartView Duo and HyperDeck Studio Pro on Train’s “Play That Song” 2017 summer tour. The company will also be using a full Blackmagic Design workflow on Fall Out Boy’s upcoming “The Mania Tour” this fall, including Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K, URSA Mini Pro and Micro Studio Camera for acquisition, as well as video racks for IMAG containing ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K, ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel, HyperDeck Studio Pro, Teranex Express, Teranex Mini, MultiView 4, SmartView 4K, SmartScope Duo, ATEM Talkback Converters, UltraScope and various Mini Converters.

“Blackmagic is shaking things up and being disruptive, but it has allowed us to get an image that look amazing,” said Robb Jibson, Production Designer at So Midwest. “They bring a cinematography element to the show that no other shows really have. Every time we’ve run into any type of roadblock, we know that Blackmagic has the solution.”

VPS Media GmbH who provide live production services for BigCityBeats throughout Europe on the World Club Dome electronic dance music events also believes that Blackmagic Design’ product range offers them total flexibility thanks to is use of open interface.

“Our live event work takes us all over the globe," explains Björn Aßmus of VPS Media. "The ability to have a portable production unit which can be transported on standard commercial flights not only means that we can plug in and play our preferred setup anywhere in the world, but also minimizes sources of error and complex onsite builds.”

Concludes Björn: “This combined with the fantastic versatility of Blackmagic Design’s live production hardware, as well as intuitive and intelligent interfaces, means our production staff, and any local supplementary crew, can instantly understand our system and use it to deliver the ultimate live experience.”

Press Photography

Product photos of Blackmagic Studio Cameras 4K, URSA Mini Pro, Micro Studio Cameras, ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K, ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel, HyperDeck Studio Pro, Teranex Express, Teranex Mini, Teranex AV, MultiView 4, SmartView 4K, SmartScope Duos, ATEM Talkback Converter, UltraScope and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com