2016 Year-in-Review: TVU Networks Celebrates Year of Strong Growth In Usage and Innovation in Live Video Transmission Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – December 16, 2016 – As the year draws to a close, TVU Networks shares a year-in-review of its success and advancements as a market leader in video-over-IP acquisition, distribution and management. In 2016, customer usage of TVU solutions, including TVU Grid, climbed more than 207% when compared to 2015. It also led the charge in 2016 with innovative new technologies, including its award-winning TVU RPS (Remote Production System), TVU MLink with H.265/HEVC and 4K encoding, integration with AP’s ENPS multi-platform news production system and integration with Facebook Live. The company also provided essential support this year to its customers during live events with worldwide audiences, including the Rio Olympics, U.S. elections and Super Bowl 50.

“Throughout our history, TVU Networks has quickly adapted to the changing landscape of live video,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “Our newest solutions are designed to stay ahead of the curve, and we’re constantly listening to feedback and taking the pulse of the industry to design solutions that meet our customers’ needs before or just as the need occurs. Research shows that consumers are watching less television, but more video content. Video content production models must adapt to that viewership change. We’ve created new solutions this year that address these challenges.”

Added Shen, “TVU has become an integral part of our customer’s everyday workflow for live video acquisition, transmission and distribution. For example, during the US Elections, over 6,000 hours of live video were streamed from our transmitters. As we look ahead to 2017, we will continue to listen to our customers and rollout new solutions designed to support video production.”

TVU Networks was also focused on its commitment to global expansion in 2016, with new office openings in Brazil, Mexico City and Barcelona and new reseller relationships formed around the world, including with ARISTON Broadcast & Telecom Solutions S.A in Greece and Cyprus, UK-based Techex and Nyja Umbodid ehf in Iceland. TVU Networks also entered into a partnership with leading UK-based satellite and broadcast systems integrator, Sat-Comm.

TVU Networks’ full portfolio of video-over-IP solutions includes its flagship TVU One mobile uplink transmitter – a compact solution that delivers high-quality IP video transmission performance and features the company’s patented Inverse Statmux Plus (IS+) transmission algorithm to transmit dependable HD quality video with less than one second latency. Other popular offerings in the company’s product line include the award-winning TVU RPS; and TVU Anywhere - a powerful tool that enables organizations to instantly capture and transmit footage from their mobile smart device. A new addition to TVU Networks’ solutions is social media support, with direct streaming capabilities to Facebook Live.

TVU Networks was also recognized as a leading manufacturer in the online video space this year by Streaming Media Magazine, making the publication’s annual 2016 Streaming Media 100 list for the second consecutive year.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks® is a technology and market leader in IP-based live video solutions. TVU’s solutions help transform broadcasters’ SDI-based operations - which include acquisition, transmission, routing, distribution and management - to an IP-based infrastructure. TVU® serves customers of all sizes in more than 85 countries from industries that include news broadcast, web streaming, law enforcement, sports, corporate and government. In broadcast markets around the world including the USA, China and other major economic powers, TVU® is the dominant market leader with a large majority of all news broadcast stations using its IP video solutions. Using its proprietary IS+ technology, TVU’s uplink solutions use any combination of cellular, satellite, microwave, WiFi and Ethernet IP connections to deliver live HD video from practically any location.