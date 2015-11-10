2016 NATPE REALITY Track Doubles in Size After Strong First Year

NATPE will strengthen its focus on reality programming by adding a second day to the track as the entire industry gathers in Miami Beach for the annual market and conference January 19-21, 2016. For two days, NATPE REALITY will be the epicenter of the non-scripted world with a programming track overflowing with big names and big ideas.

Building on the success of 2015, NATPE will return in January with an even larger slate of cutting-edge sessions and events devoted to the genre, including the 2nd Annual Reality Breakthrough Awards and the launch of the Reality Buyers Hall.

The Reality Buyers Hall will offer executives, producers, writers, creators and agents from all over the world a one-stop venue for meetings, networking, and the ability to interact with buyers, distributors, creators, producers and stars from every corner of the content business. It will provide the place for a high-level exchange of ideas and meetings about how to capitalize on new opportunities and emerging trends that can enhance every aspect of the reality pipeline.

“The growth of NATPE REALITY mirrors the surge in attendance we have enjoyed from this critically important segment of the business,” said NATPE President and CEO Rod Perth. “Reality is intensifying its footprint at the conference as a strong and vibrant economic force, reflecting its role as a permanent fixture of the interdependent television constellation alongside scripted programming. This is the first conference of the year for the reality community, and we’re delighted to host this important gathering with the Miami Beach setting in the dead of winter!”

Unlike any other market in the U.S., NATPE REALITY’s programming sessions and events will provide attendees with an unparalleled and immersive experience in the unscripted universe. This will consist of intimate discussions, robust panel conversations with iconic creatives, producers, and executives, a new buyers’ hall and other features as part of the new curated track for 2016.

“NATPE is an ideas market – a place where producers, writers, creators and talent can pitch new ideas to buyers and commissioners and development executives,” said Phil Gurin, President, The Gurin Company, a member of the NATPE Board of Directors and co-chair of the NATPE REALITY committee. “It is exciting to imagine the fresh new pitches that will be at NATPE as part of the larger reality track the conference has planned.”

For a complete list of the sessions and participants taking part*, please visit: https://www.natpe.com/page/natpereality. Following a sold-out event this past year, NATPE will bring back the Reality Breakthrough Awards to honor today’s most innovative reality content in five categories: Reality, Reality Competition, Game Shows, Docusoap and Factual. The winners will be announced during a prestigious celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 at NATPE Miami. Tickets to the ceremony will be available to purchase for $90.00 online.

A blue-ribbon panel of judges will collectively select winners in each of the five categories. Judges include:

Meredith Ahr, EVP, Alternative Programming & Development, NBC Entertainment & Universal Television

Rod Aissa, EVP, Original Programming and Development, Oxygen Media

Carlos Bardasano, VP, Original Content, Univision Communications, Inc.

Todd Christopher, Partner, Chief Strategy Officer, The Gersh Agency

Denise Contis, EVP, Development and Production, Discovery Channel

Christy Dees, VP, Development, Bravo

Lauren Dolgen, EVP of Series Development, Head of Unscripted Programming, MTV

David Eilenberg, SVP, Unscripted Development, Late Night, and Specials, TNT and TBS

Eliot Goldberg, SVP, Nonfiction and Alternative Programming, AMC and Sundance TV

Brett Hansen, Partner, Head of Alternative TV, United Talent Agency

Michael Kagan, Head of International TV and Media, ICM Partners

Eli Lehrer, SVP, Non-Fiction Programming, Lifetime/A&E Television Networks

Susan Levison, EVP, Original Programming & Production, VH1

Sharon Levy, EVP Original Series, SPIKE TV

Russ McCarroll, SVP, Programming and Development, History

Josh Pyatt, Partner, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment

Jessica Sebastian, VP, Head of Unscripted Programming, USA

David Stefanou, VP, Development, WE tv

Eric Wattenberg, Co-Head, Alternative Television, Creative Artists Agency

This year’s newly expanded NATPE campus will span both the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and neighboring Eden Roc resort, operating under the theme of “Be Creative. Be Fearless. Be Ready.” Attendees will be encouraged to be imaginative, tenacious and equipped to succeed in the constantly expanding, interdependent content community. Please visit https://www.natpe.com/market/ for updates.

