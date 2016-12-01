2016 KEYNOTES & COCKTAILS: WOMEN OF NEW YORK CONFERENCE UNVEILS COMPLETE SPEAKER LINEUP INCLUDING A CLOSING CONVERSATION WITH ASTRONAUTS WANTED FOUNDER JUDY MCGRATH, MODERATED BY NOWTHIS MEDIA’S TINA EXARHOS

CO-HOSTED BY CBS NEWS CORRESPONDENT MICHELLE MILLER, THE PREMIER, OFF-THE-RECORD EVENT FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA, ENTERTAINMENT AND TECH WILL ALSO FEATURE A WELCOME SESSION WITH CHRISTINA MILLER, PRESIDENT, TURNER’S CARTOON NETWORK, ADULT SWIM AND BOOMERANG AND THREE EXECUTIVE “SUPER SESSIONS”: REINVENT YOURSELF, BRAND YOURSELF AND INVESTMENT, INCUBATION AND INNOVATION

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES INCLUDE ABC NEWS, A&E NETWORKS, AMC NETWORKS, ASSEMBLY ENTERTAINMENT, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS, ASTRONAUTS WANTED, CBS NEWS, DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, GOOGLE, BRAVE MEDIA VENTURES, GO90, HBO, NBCUNIVERSAL, NYC MAYOR’S OFFICE OF MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT, PBS, SCRIPPS NETWORKS, TRIBUNE CO., TURNER, UNITED TALENT AGENCY + MORE

LOS ANGELES, CA., December 1, 2016 -- Keynotes & Cocktails: Women New York, the New York edition of the premier, off-the-record conference for women in media, entertainment and tech, today unveiled the complete speaker lineup for the Tuesday, December 6 (7:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.) event being held at The Paley Center for Media*. This year will feature a CLOSING CONVERSATION with Judy McGrath, Founder and President, Astronauts Wanted that will be moderated by Tina Exarhos, NowThisMedia. The event will start with a candid STEAM primer and Q&A with Turner’s Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang President, Christina Miller. Miller will also lead one of the break-out sessions entitled HOW TO FIND WHAT’S MISSING IN THE MARKETPLACE.

“Following our benchmark-exceeding debut as an independent conference with Women of the West in L.A. in June, I’m humbled by the enthusiasm from our speakers, sponsors, partners and attendees for this conference series’ return to NYC for the first time as a Melinc production,” said event founder, journalist Melissa Grego, former Editor-in-Chief of Broadcasting & Cable. “We are presenting our most expansive program yet in this series, with five speaker sessions, the break-out networking round and a mimosa breakfast all designed to fit conveniently into the start of participants’ business day.”

Women of New York is the second event in the Keynotes & Cocktails series which follows the Women of the West event that was held in June. Photos and a recap of Women of the West here.

Women of New York will feature the following panels –

REINVENT YOURSELF

Veterans of big, successful career transitions share how and why they made the leap, what surprises they encountered in their new chapter and other wisdom they picked up along the way. You may just be inspired to shake your own career up!

Moderator: Michelle Miller, Correspondent, CBS News

Panelists:

Karen Aviram Beatty, Managing Director, Global Search Partnerships, Google, Inc.

Ivana Kirkbride, Chief Content Officer, go90

Caryn Mandabach, Television Producer

Lisa Schwartz, Co-President, Sundance Selects and IFC Films

BRAND YOURSELF

Many of us in media are pros at branding, well, brands. But what about branding ourselves? In this inspiring and candid session, leading executives reveal how to apply what they know about running businesses to running their own careers. Learn from them how to tap into the power of your professional brand.

Moderator: Mona Scott-Young, Founder & CEO, Monami Entertainment and Executive Producer, Love & Hip Hop on VH1

Panelists:

Shelley Brindle, Principal at Brindle and Associates, LLC and Global Ambassador, Vital Voices

Nancy Mendelson Gates, Partner and Co-head, Television Talent Department, United Talent Agency

Kathleen Grace, Chief Creative Officer, New Form Digital

Laura Molen, Executive VP, Lifestyle and Hispanic Advertising Sales Group, NBCUniversal

INVESTMENT, INCUBATION AND INNOVATION

Guess who is uniquely positioned to spark growth and innovation among female-led and -driven businesses? You! From gender lens investing to the inside track on identifying investors, partners and incubators, this panel of experts reveals what you can do today to both give and receive support from other women in media, entertainment and technology -- and be an innovator yourself.

Moderator: Rebecca Jarvis, Chief Business, Technology & Economics Correspondent, ABC News; and the Host, Creator, and Managing Editor of Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis

Panelists:

Amber Allen, CEO/Chief Strategist, Double A Events

Heather Cabot, Co-Author, Geek Girl Rising (St. Martin’s Press May 2017); Angel Investor and Adjunct Professor, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism

Jennifer Kavanagh, Principal, Brave Media Ventures

Julie Menin, Commissioner, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment

Women of New York will dive deeply into the hot topics most important to women working in media, entertainment and tech with expert-led networking breakout sessions. Each registered attendee will be invited to request in advance which breakout they wish to join.

Topics/Leaders are:

Fostering an Innovative Mindset | Amber Allen, CEO/Chief Strategist, Double A Events

How to Build Great Corporate Culture | Shelley Brindle, Principal at Brindle and Associates, LLC and Global Ambassador, Vital Voices

Ad Sales + Marketing | Camille Garriga, Head of Business Development, Vertebrae VR

Digital Media | Joy Jones, VP of Products, The Associated Press

Building a Career in Marketing | Tricia Melton, President, Melton Marketing

How to Find What’s Missing In the Marketplace | Christina Miller, President Turner’s Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang

Changing Careers | Marie Nelson, VP, News & Public Affairs, PBS

Are You A Freelancer or an Entrepreneur? | Maria Rapetskaya, Founder/Creative Director, Undefined Creative

Programming + Development | Christina Wayne, CEO, Assembly Entertainment

Inside the Minds of Digital Influencers | Ivana Kirkbride, Chief Content Officer, go90

Virtual Reality | Rebecca Howard, Senior VP of Emerging Platforms and Partnerships, Discovery Communications

SPONSORS AND PARTNERS: Sponsors and partners in this year’s edition of Women of New York, include Gold Sponsor AMC Networks; Silver Sponsor HBO; Scholarship Sponsor Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang; Brand Sponsor The Associated Press; Raffle Partners Cartoon Network, Panty Drop, Rent the Runway, Roku and Vera Bradley; Official PR Partner Scandal Co-Active, Event Production Partner Beck Media & Marketing; Marketing Partners Broadcasting & Cable, NATPE, NAMIC, PromaxBDA, BAFTA NY, SAG-AFTRA, Westside Digital Mix and Horowitz Research; Snack Partner Bare Snacks.

EVENT BACKGROUND: Keynotes & Cocktails, the premier, off-the-record conference series for women of media, entertainment and tech, was founded in Los Angeles in 2010 to serve the women of our business community. Presented annually in Los Angeles (as Women of the West) and New York City (as Women of NY) by Melinc.com, (mel-link dot com), the conference and networking company founded by journalist Melissa Grego, former Editor-in-Chief of TV business publication Broadcasting & Cable, the conference series provides a powerful combination of the most high-interest speakers and unique networking features.

In late 2015, Grego, acquired Keynotes & Cocktails from B&C, which continues to support the event as one of the conference series’ founding Marketing Partners.

Additional information on the conference, including individuals and companies who have participated in the past, can be found at melinc.com. A limited number of tickets and sponsorship packages are still available. For agenda, speaker gallery, sponsor information and to register go to www.melinc.com/ny.

