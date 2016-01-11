CHINA MEDIA CULTURE PROMOTION ASSOCIATION AND BEIJING FILM ACADEMY PROUDLY ANNOUNCE CITIC GUOAN AND DICK COOK STUDIOS’

2016 CHINA-US MOTION PICTURE SUMMIT IN CHINA

FILM CARNIVAL NAMED STRATEGIC PARTNER

***WINSTON BAKER ON BOARD TO PRODUCE***

Los Angeles – January 5, 2016 – The prestigious China Media Culture Promotion Association (CMCPA) and the Beijing Film Academy are proud to announce the inaugural 2016 China-US Motion Picture Summit presented by Citic Guoan Co. Ltd. and Dick Cook Studios. Film Carnival was named a strategic partner of the event being held on March 25, 2016 in Grand Epoch City, China. Winston Baker, the leading global producer of entertainment and finance conferences, will produce this event.

The Summit will become a staple event hosted regularly in China and the US, and will foster an on-going conversation between professionals from both nations’ film industries. The Summit will bring together top executives, award-winning filmmakers, writers, technology leaders, and corporate delegates to address industry trends and strategies for success between the Chinese and US entertainment businesses. It will be an exclusive platform through which Chinese and US corporations and investors can communicate and seek business opportunities in the areas of film financing, production, promotion, distribution, derivative development, and more.

In making the announcement, Madam Li Dongdong, the president of CMCPA, highly recognizes this Summit’s significance and stated, “The China-US Motion Picture Summit is another major step encouraging the Chinese film industry to communicate and participate in the international market. We believe its success will be instrumental in strengthening international collaboration and cultural communication between China and the US.”

The Beijing Film Academy, the largest professional film school in Asia, similarly asserted, “For years, BFA has been practicing the “Go Global” strategy. This summit will carry on this strategy and build up a regular mechanism for exchange between China and US films and filmmakers. By learning and sharing the nuts and bolts of the US, we are hoping to nurture our local film industry and accelerate our steps of becoming one of the biggest and greatest international film markets in the world. We hope the Summit on March 25th will become a ground-breaking and memorable day in the history of China-US collaboration.”

As one of the summit producers, CITIC Guoan is also dedicated to exploring new opportunities for China and US collaboration in the film industry, and their partnership with Dick Cook Studios is a key part of their overall strategy.

2016 participant announcements are forthcoming. For more information, please contact info@winstonbaker.com.

About CITIC Guoan Group Co., Ltd.

CITIC Guoan Group Co., Ltd. is one of the largest industrial subsidiaries of CITIC Group. Its main business includes those in the cultural industry, infrastructure, real estate, resource development, the information industry, finance and investment, football, and the wine industry. CITIC Guoan is a large-scale comprehensive conglomerate, which is a member of the APEC China Enterprises’ Assembly.

About Dick Cook Studios, Inc.

Dick Cook Studios, Inc. is a multi-media entertainment studio based in Los Angeles, California. It was founded by Dick Cook, former chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, and focuses exclusively on the production, marketing and distribution of multi-generational family entertainment including live-action and animated motion pictures as well as television, digital/mobile products, video games, stage plays, and related licensing.

Film Canival Co., Ltd.

Film Carnival is the biggest private enterprise in Zhejiang Province focusing on film production, distribution and screening. Since 2015, Film Carnival has begun investing in three big-budget film productions each year. Now, Film Carnival has been exploring various industries such as film/TV production, finance, game design, and derivate development. Together with CITIC Guoan, Film Carnival plans to build a new type of comprehensive pan-entertainment center: the “Film Culture Experience Entertainment Center,” which will house different entities such as movie theatres, a cultural center, VR sets, a recreation center, and hotels.

About Winston Baker

Winston Baker produces conferences globally for the entertainment industry addressing strategies for finance and growth. For more information, please visit: www.WinstonBaker.com/ @WinstonBaker.

