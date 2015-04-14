2015 Radio Disney Music Awards Attracts Family Friendly Marquee Sponsors

The 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards (RDMA), music's biggest event for families and last year's #1 televised music awards show among youth demographics, has attracted family friendly marquee sponsors American Girl®, BAND-AID® Brand, Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, KIDZ BOP, Moose Toys Shopkins and nabi®. Sponsorships will include multi-platform initiatives, reaching RDMA audiences across digital, broadcast and social platforms. The event takes place SATURDAY, APRIL 25 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE. The next day, Sunday, April 26 (7:30 p.m., ET/PT), a 30-minute pre-show originating from the red carpet and a 90-minute awards show telecast will be presented on Disney Channels U.S. and WATCH Disney Channel app. The telecast will also be presented on Disney Channels around the world.

BAND-AID Brand® and nabi are also sponsoring the Macon, Georgia and Houston, Texas stops of "On the Road to the RDMAs," a five-city live event tour for families that features performances by top Radio Disney artists. The road show culminates in a free RDMA Pre-Show Festival that will take place in Nokia Plaza (at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE) in the hours leading up to the awards show.

Sponsorship highlights include:

Back for a second year, American Girl is showcasing its 2015 Girl of the Year™, Grace Thomas™ — a big-ideas girl who makes baking her business — at the Pre-Show Festival. In addition, fans attending the event can enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win a trip to American Girl Place Los Angeles and lunch for two in the in-store Cafe. American Girl is a sponsor of the Disney Channel event premiere.

BAND-AID® Brand is sponsoring the category "Stuck In Our Heads – Catchiest New Song," tied to a national contest encouraging families to send in their versions of the BAND-AID® Brand "Stuck On Me" Jingle for a chance to win a trip to the 2016 RDMAs. The contest will be promoted on Disney XD and social media with a spot featuring Radio Disney's Brooke and female pop trio Sweet Suspense. For "On The Road to the RDMAs" stops in Macon, Houston and at the Pre-Show Festival, the brand is sponsoring a "BAND-AID® Brand Photo Experience." Additionally, BAND-AID® Brand is a sponsor of both the Disney Channel and Disney XD event premieres.

KIDZ BOP is sponsoring a Radio Disney MEGA sweepstakes by giving the grand prize winner the unique and exclusive opportunity to deliver the winner's envelope to a presenter on stage for one of the 2015 RDMA categories. The winner will also receive a prize pack of KIDZ BOP merchandise, including the latest release in their best-selling music series, "KIDZ BOP 28." KIDZ BOP is also sponsoring the Disney Channel event premiere.

nabi, a returning sponsor for the second year, will be featuring an experiential lounge showcasing the nabi Big Tab HD at the Macon and Houston stops during the "On The Road to the RDMAs" tour. nabi is also sponsoring a VIP sweepstakes via the Radio Disney app where fans can enter to win a trip for four to the RDMAs and a prize pack of nabi products, as well as the opportunity for three "virtual VIPs" to have a digital red carpet experience with Radio Disney's Alli Simpson. nabi will also sponsor the Disney Channel and Disney XD event premieres.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores and Moose Toys Shopkins will sponsor the Disney Channel and Disney XD event premieres.

The 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards, music's biggest event for families, is set for SATURDAY, APRIL 25 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. The show will feature performances by some of the biggest artists in music and the presentation of the uniquely Radio Disney "ARDY" statuette winners, as voted on by fans globally. Walt Disney Records will release a compilation album of 15 tracks featuring nominees and nominated songs on Tuesday, April 21. A 90-minute televised special "Disney Channel Presents the Radio Disney Music Awards" and 30-minute pre-show including red-carpet arrivals, will be presented SUNDAY, APRIL 26 on Disney Channel. Highlights will also be available on Radio Disney, the Radio Disney App, the WATCH Disney Channel app and RadioDisney.com.