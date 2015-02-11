2015 NAB Show Timecode Systems Product Preview

Visit Timecode Systems Ltd. at the 2015 NAB Show, April 11-16, at Stand C1134

Timecode Systems at the 2015 NAB Show:

Worldwide Launch of the Denecke TS-TCB Slate

Combining the convenience and functionality of a digislate with the timeless appeal of a clapper board, the new Denecke TS-TCB slate offers a twist on tradition that will satisfy the professional preferences of any production team. The compact, high-spec intelligent hardware clapper slate is the result of the combined brainpower of Denecke and Timecode Systems.

While many production teams appreciate the capabilities of an iPad(R) digislate, some still favour a real slate and demand the "clap" that marks the start of a take. Timecode Systems recognised this and saw an opportunity to join forces with established slate manufacturer Denecke to integrate the functionally of the Timecode Buddy :wifi master into the solid, dependable Denecke TS-3 slate. Integration into the MovieSlate app also enables an intelligent and automated logging tool. The Denecke TS-TCB slate is available now.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TimecodeSystems/TimecodeSystems-TCB.jpg

Photo Caption: Denecke TS-TCB Slate

:pulse makes U.S. Debut at the 2015 NAB Show

Making its U.S. debut at the 2015 NAB Show, :pulse is a multi-functional timecode and metadata hub. Use the :pulse to generate highly accurate timecode and genlock as well as sync with zero drift, and then use the integrated Wi-Fi to share all of this information to multiple iPads. The :pulse offers the ideal partner to the ARRI Alexa, offering users full wireless camera control and status monitoring, access to full metadata, and lens motor control conveniently from an iPad(R) or iDevice.

Other :pulse features include:

- Based on the proven success of the :wifi master

- Ability to use second Ethernet port for operating camera accessories

- Data port to allow metadata exchange and control from other cameras

- Full wireless remote camera control

- Small, high-resolution blue OLED display with flexible mounting and powering options

- Zero drift between units

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TimecodeSystems/TimecodeSystems-pulse.jpg

Photo Caption: :pulse

Timecode Systems Appoints Grady Sellards as North American Sales Director

As part of a continuing effort to broaden the company's global presence, Grady Sellards has joined Timecode Systems as the North American sales director. Sellards brings with him more than 14 years of support and design experience in audio, post, and broadcast facility design. Grady was previously the CTO and co-founder of Asia Media Products and served for nine years as a recording engineer.

Grady will work alongside Global Sales Director Adam Parr and Denecke Inc. to establish Timecode Systems' products in the U.S. market and ensure optimal service levels that are consistent for all Timecode Systems customers, wherever their location.

Company Quote:

"Working together with Denecke, we've created the most powerful 'intelli-slate' on the market -- giving users the advantage of a real slate but with two-way communication enabled by the Timecode Buddy system. At the 2015 NAB Show, customers can experience the TS-TCB Slate as well as our other products that make it easy to generate, sync, and share timecode and metadata."

-- Paul Scurrell, CEO, Timecode Systems Ltd.

Company Overview:

Timecode Systems Limited designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software products that meet the needs of today's shooting practices and recording formats. Whether the production includes one camera in a studio, multiple cameras, or a whole army of wearables or minicams on location, Timecode Systems' products offer television and film professionals an easy and reliable way to generate, sync, and share accurate timecode and metadata wirelessly over RF and Wi-Fi. Since its launch in 2012, the system has become commonplace on reality shows, documentaries, and film sets across the U.K., EMEA, and U.S.

More information about Timecode Systems Ltd. can be found at www.timecodebuddy.com.