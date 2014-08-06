2014 PALEYFEST Fall TV Previews Kicks Off September 6 at The Paley Center for Media in L.A. and N.Y.

The Paley Center for Media will present the 10th annual PALEYFEST Fall TV Previews on September 6–15, 2014 at The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles, and September 6-7 in New York. Citi will return as the Official Card, granting early access to tickets and special experiences for purchase by its cardmembers, and popular multiplatform entertainment brand Entertainment Weekly will serve as the Festival’s Media Partner.

The 2014 PALEYFEST Fall TV Previews will feature multiple screenings in both cities, with L.A. hosting interactive panel conversations with casts and creative teams of highly anticipated new comedies and dramas premiering this fall season on ABC, CBS, the CW, FOX, and NBC. The Festival will also feature two special programs, a Fall Season Premiere: MTV’s Faking It on Friday, September 12 and a Fall Flashback: The Facts of Life 35th Anniversary Reunion on Monday, September 15.

“PALEYFEST Fall TV Previewswill deliver another buzz-worthy, exciting experience that only The Paley Center for Media can give TV fans,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO, The Paley Center for Media. “Our annual PaleyFest festivals are the premier gatherings that offer TV enthusiasts unparalleled access to the creative forces behind the most talked about series they are sure to love this upcoming fall season.”

The 2014 PALEYFEST Fall TV Previews, the Paley Center’s annual weeklong celebration of the fall television season, will feature interactive Q&A sessions with members of the cast and creative teams of participating shows, in addition to multiple premiere screenings in their entirety, with each night devoted to a single broadcast network. Screenings in LA are held in multiple areas throughout the Paley Center in Beverly Hills including John H. Mitchell Theater, and viewing lounges on the rooftop garden and first floor Bell Gallery space. Coverage from the panel discussions will include real-time photos and live tweets from the program. Fans can follow @paleycenter on Twitter and use #PaleyFest to join in the conversation.

For tickets and the full lineup for both cities, please visit www.paleyfest.org.