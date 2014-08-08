2014 Creative Arts Emmy® Awards Production Team Announced

NoHo Arts District, CA, August 6, 2014 – Producer Spike Jones, Jr. has named Chris Donovan, Carole Propp and Wayne Federman to the production team for the 2014 Creative Arts Emmy® Awards. Donovan will serve as director with Propp as coordinating producer and Federman as the writer for the show.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on Saturday, August 16. FXM will broadcast an edited version of the awards on Sunday, August 24 at 8pm ET/PT and 10pm ET/PT. They will additionally be streamed in their entirety as part of the Backstage LIVE show on Emmys.com at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET on Monday, August 15 prior to the Backstage LIVE and Emmy preshow.

This marks the 20th Creative Arts Awards that Jones, Jr. has produced. Through his company SJ2 Entertainment, Spike Jones, Jr. has established himself as a leading player in the areas of awards shows and live TV variety shows. He has taken the Creative Arts ceremony from a dinner dance to a major annual event. He recently produced the 2014 Daytime Emmy Awards as well as the 66th Emmy nominations ceremony. In May, Jones, Jr. produced the live musical event SCORE! A Concert of Music Composed for Television. Jones, Jr. has a long list of credits with the major networks and has also produced and directed projects for HBO, Oxygen, Showtime, A&E Networks, MTV, VH1, NBC, Spike TV, Nickelodeon and ABC.

Chris Donovan is a four time Emmy nominee with over 30 years in the business. As the former President of the California Cable Television association and national head of production for Times Mirror Cable, Donovan received an unprecedented 25 national cable television awards for excellence in broadcasting. He is a sought after variety television director having worked on the Golden Globe Awards, Dinner for Five, Meet My Folks, Who Wants to Be a Hilton, Greed, Sherman Oaks, American Teacher Awards, The Creative Arts Emmys and The Family Television Awards. Additionally, he has served as the producer and director for the Independent Film Spirit Awards for the past decade.

Carole Propp has been an instrumental part of the Creative Arts team for the past 14 years. In addition to her work as coordinating producer for the Creative Arts, Propp has been a longtime producer on both the Tony Awards and the Writer’s Guild Awards. Additional credits include Saturday Night at the Movies, Face Off, Soul Train Music Awards, The Tom Snyder Show and The Dennis Miller Show.

Wayne Federman is a comedian, actor, writer, and author who has been seen on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show, and has had his own half‐hour stand‐up special on Comedy Central. He has additionally appeared in such feature films as Legally Blonde, 50 First Dates, 40‐Year‐Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Step Brothers and Funny People. He portrays “Dean Weinstock” on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and has also appeared on Married, The League, Hello Ladies, The Wizards of Waverly Place and The Larry Sanders Show. Federman was the head monologue writer for NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and has also written for Politically Incorrect, The WGA Awards, The Independent Spirit Awards, The Key Art Awards, The Daytime Emmy Awards, The Harlem Globetrotters and The Muppets.

