10News/KGTV Anchor Bill Griffith to Retire After 39 Years

10News/KGTV Anchor Bill Griffith Retiring After 39 Years

The San Diego News Icon’s Last Broadcast was Wednesday, February 25

SAN DIEGO – ABC10/KGTV announced that 10News This Morning and Midday anchor Bill Griffith will be retiring after 39 years at the station. Considered by many to be the "dean" of San Diego TV news, Griffith has been on the air at ABC10 since February 1976, and has the distinction of being the longest-tenured anchor at one station currently on the air in the market.

Bill started as weekend sports anchor at 10News, and went on to become a consumer reporter, weekend news anchor, and then talk show host. In 1996 he started as anchor in his current role in the mornings. He has been honored with multiple EMMY and Golden Mike awards for his work, as well as the coveted Drew Silvern Award from the San Diego Press Club, in recognition of his "courage in the pursuit of journalism while still upholding the highest standards of ethics, fairness and truth." Bill received the prestigious award in 2004 for reporting on his 6-month battle with male breast cancer, an extremely rare – and, often fatal – disease in men.

“These past 39 years have been a most excellent adventure for me,” said 10News anchor Bill Griffith. “I have witnessed so many incredible events, remarkable people and unique places, all woven into the fabric of San Diego's history over the last four decades. It has truly been a spectacular ride.”

“Bill Griffith is a one-of-a-kind TV news anchor, from a bygone era, and we have been privileged to have him at 10News for all these years,” said Jeff Block, VP & Divisional General Manager at the ABC10/KGTV. “He has no idea just how much he will be missed.”

Bill Griffith’s last day anchoring 10News This Morning and Midday was Wednesday, 2/25. Jason Martinez, who joined 10News in late January, begins anchoring 10News This Morning and Midday fulltime, Thursday, 2/26, with co-anchor Virginia Cha, Meteorologist Megan Parry with weather, and Natasha Zouves in the 10News Live Center.

About ABC10/KGTV & 10News

ABC10/KGTV is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. 10News is committed to covering major news in San Diego, whenever it happens, wherever it is, whatever it takes. Every day the 10News team proudly delivers important local news and information on-air, online and on the go, making 10News San Diego’s #1 News Source.

