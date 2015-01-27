10News/KGTV Anchor Bill Griffith to Launch Excellent Adventure

SAN DIEGO – ABC10/KGTV announced Monday the launch of "Bill’s Excellent Adventure," a farewell tour de force by 10News This Morning and Midday anchor Bill Griffith, leading up to his retirement at the end of February after 39 years on air at the station. Beginning Thursday, 1/29, Griffith and new 10News This Morning and Midday anchor Jason Martinez will hit the road in the 36’ “Bill’s Excellent Adventure” RV to visit Griffith’s twenty most memorable San Diego stories. At each stop, Bill will take a look back at the events that have shaped his life over the years, and those of so many San Diegans.

“These past 39 years truly have been an excellent adventure for me,” said 10News anchor Bill Griffith, “and as I revisit some of the events, people and places woven into the fabric of San Diego's history over the last four decades, I'm sure it will be an emotional and enjoyable trip for our 10News Viewers."

Considered by many to be the "dean" of San Diego television, Bill Griffith has been on the air at 10News since February 1976. His last day anchoring 10News This Morning and Midday will be Wednesday, 2/25. Jason Martinez begins anchoring 10News This Morning and Midday fulltime the next day, Thursday, 2/26, with co-anchor Virginia Cha, Meteorologist Megan Parry with weather, and Natasha Zouves in the 10News Live Center.