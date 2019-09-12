10G to Capture the Spotlight at Cable-Tec Expo

SEPT. 12, 2019 (Exton, PA)—From even before the curtain goes up until the closing day, cable’s 10G initiative will be featured throughout SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 in New Orleans, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Less than a year after hints of the breakthrough were dropped during opening remarks at Cable-Tec Expo 2018, 10G will be the focus of pre-conference events, the Opening General Session, Innovation Theater panels, workshop presentations and the ISBE/ANGA International Breakfast, among other events. The premier and largest cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will take place from Monday, Sept. 30 through Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Pre-conference 10G events on Monday, Sept. 30, will include “Mission 10G: Implementing Forward Looking Capabilities In Your Network,” a four hour morning session featuring CableLabs, Charter Communications, Cisco, Comcast, CommScope, Cox, Harmonic, Intel, MidCo, Nokia, Vecima Networks, and SCTE•ISBE. Mission 10G will be followed by the Envision™ CableLabsVendor Forum, an exclusive event designed to accelerate innovation by expediting introduction of CableLabs’ newest technology advancements to the vendor community, with keynote remarks from Cox Communications’ Kevin Hart.

The Tuesday, Oct. 1 Opening General Session will explore political, technical, customer and futuristic facets of 10G through the eyes of such speakers as Fedex keynoter Preetha Vijakumar, noted innovator Dean Kamen, NCTA–The Internet & Television Association’s Michael Powell, Intel’s Robert Ferreira, Comcast’s Tony Werner, CableLabs’ Phil McKinney, and SCTE•ISBE’s Mark Dzuban, as well as Liberty Global’s Bill Warga and Charter Communications’ Tom Adams, the Expo 2019 co-chairs. Later on Tuesday, the Innovation Theater on the show floor will immerse attendees in 10G via four presentations featuring Comcast, CableLabs and NCTA experts.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, the ISBE/ANGA International Breakfast will discuss the global impact of 10G on plant modernization and new service delivery. And throughout the conference, SCTE•ISBE workshops will leverage subject matter experts to offer deep dives into 10G-related network considerations, including physical layer modifications, Distributed Access Architectures, traffic engineering and potential synergies between 10G and wireless 5G.

More information on 10G is at https://www.10gplatform.com/.

Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction. Direct links are available for Cable-Tec Expo attendee registration (https://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration/) and sponsorships (https://expo.scte.org/sponsorship-advertising/).