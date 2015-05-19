10 Reasons to Attend the 7th Annual On Demand Summit

New York, NY (Tuesday, May 19, 2015) - The 7th Annual On Demand Summit will address recent announcements about the shifting business relationships and acquisitions in the area of internet service and delivery, and the impact that these changes are having on the industry of On Demand video and television. The Summit will be presented by two television publications, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News on Tuesday, June 9, 2015 at The Roosevelt Hotel, at 45 East 45th Street at Madison Avenue in New York City.

Here are 10 reasons to consider registering for this timely event.

1. ON DEMAND IS TRANSITIONING, TIMELY, RELEVANT, AND CRITICAL FOR THE TV INDUSTRY

Recent announcements reflect the shifting focus toward delivering content over the internet and viewed on mobile devices. This shift reflects the dramatic transition in today’s business of on demand TV and video. That is because the internet has made it even easier to access content, increased viewership and enhanced the viewer’s experience.



2. ONLY CONFERENCE THIS YEAR TO FOCUS ON THE BUSINESS NOW

This is a “too good to miss” one-time opportunity. The On Demand Summit will be the only conference that Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News present this year that focuses on today’s business of on demand. These are dramatic times for the business and the topics will cover what is current.

3. ANALYTICS, DATA & STRATEGY

Two presentations provide attendees with new analytics. One presentation will include the most recent viewership analytics data from Rentrak, delivered by Bill Livek, Vice Chairman and CEO, with commentary by Cathy Hetzel, Corporate President. Another session, with Kevin Conroy, Chief Strategy & Data Officer for Univision will present their latest consumer research with a broadcaster’s perspective.

4. HOLLYWOOD, BEYOND POPCORN…THE NEW ON DEMAND DIET

Since movies remain popular with on demand audiences, there will be a report from Hollywood, and how online streaming is opening new market areas and revenues streams, presented by Ron Sanders, President of Warner Bros. Worldwide Entertainment Distribution.

5. TRANSITIONING TRADITIONAL ON DEMAND IN A TV EVERYWHERE ENVIRONMENT

Two sessions address the transition within today’s “on demand” business in a “TV Everywhere” environment. One session features a programmer’s perspective presented by Alison Moore, GM and EVP, TV Everywhere, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. The other session will look at consistent cable revenues like pay-per-view sports, Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) and Electronic Sell Through (EST) options, and how cable is shifting promotional efforts. This includes Bob Benya, President & CEO of iN DEMAND and John Lansing, President & CEO of CTAM.

6. ON DEMAND REVENUE….ADVERTISING

Advertising revenue is a repeat theme. One session includes Peter Naylor of Hulu, Chris Pizzurro of Canoe; Scott Rosenberg of Roku and Jon Heller of FreeWheel.

7. ON DEMAND ONLINE

David Thomsen of Prime Content blends the advertising conversation with advertiser-supported web videos featuring popular on-air celebrities. David is joined by Seung Bak of DramaFever, a leading online destination. Also joining the agenda is Chris Wagner of NeuLion, an online video provider.

8. MORE ABOUT PROGRAMMING

A session devoted to programming features 2015 Oscar recipient, Ellen Goosenberg Kent and Rob Barnett, of Omnivision Entertainment & My Damn Channel, a popular You Tube multi-channel network.

9. CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

A session focused on consumer experiences features Anthony Danzi of Twitch, a destination serving fans of online gamers and Kevin McGurn of Fullscreen, the largest independent YouTube network.

10. ATTENDEES ARE KEY EXECUTIVES

More than 300 executives, director level to CEO, will attend this event. They represent leading advertisers, agencies and media firms, programming networks, internet as well as pay TV providers, broadcast TV, production companies, technology suppliers, and financial investment firms. What they have in common is the growing success of the shifting business of on demand.

