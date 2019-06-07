Rakuten Viki Bolsters Chinese Content Offering Acquiring Series Collection From Croton Media

San Mateo, CA – June 6, 2019 – Rakuten Viki, the world’s leading, fan-powered video platform and community for global TV – including premium entertainment content from Asia – today announced that they have acquired seven titles from Croton Media, one of the leading content producers in China, to premiere on the Rakuten Viki streaming platform worldwide starting in May. As part of this new agreement, several titles will be premiering starting this month as Viki Originals.

“This partnership with Croton Media solidifies our reputation as a platform of choice for international fans of Asian TV and entertainment,” said Sarah Kim, SVP of Content and Partnerships at Rakuten Viki. “Our watch time for Chinese content has grown exponentially in the last few years, so we’re excited to answer our global audiences’ growing appetite for more mega-hits from China”

The deal includes exclusive streaming rights for a collection of recent hits, as well as some titles that will be available to stream for the first time in the U.S., including:

(58 episodes x 45 min) - a wildly popular period drama starring Yang Mi and Mark Chao. Love O2O (30 episodes x 45 min) - one of the most watched modern Chinese dramas of all time, having already amassed more than 24 billion views online. Starring Yang Yang and Zheng Shuang.

(30 episodes x 45 min) - one of the most watched modern Chinese dramas of all time, having already amassed more than 24 billion views online. Starring Yang Yang and Zheng Shuang. Princess Weiyoung (54 episodes x 45 min) - a period drama starring Tiffany Tang and Luo Jin, the real-life couple who tied the knot in 2018.

(54 episodes x 45 min) a period drama starring Tiffany Tang and Luo Jin, the real-life couple who tied the knot in 2018. General and I (62 episodes x 45 min) - a period drama leading by Angelababy and Wallace Chung.

(62 episodes x 45 min) - a period drama leading by Angelababy and Wallace Chung. Negotiator (41 episodes x 45 min) - A Viki Original featuring Huang Zi Tao from the mega-popular K-pop group EXO, and Yang Mi.

(41 episodes x 45 min) featuring Huang Zi Tao from the mega-popular K-pop group EXO, and Yang Mi. Age of Legends (47 episodes x 45 min) - A Viki Original starring William Chan and Sandra Ma.

(47 episodes x 45 min) - starring William Chan and Sandra Ma. My Story for You (48 episodes x 45 min) - A Viki Original starring Zheng Shuang and Luo Jin.

“We are pleased to be the very first production company to work with Rakuten Viki on distributing Viki Originals in the Chinese drama category on their platform,” said Liu Zhi, CEO of Croton Media. “Croton Media is devoted to disseminating Chinese culture through dramas, and telling the story of China to the world.”

The majority of the content streaming on Rakuten Viki is subtitled into more than 200 languages, including English, Spanish, and Portuguese, by a worldwide community of passionate fans who are dedicated to bringing their favorite content to an international audience. With more than 40 million fans worldwide, Rakuten Viki reaches 190-plus countries, with some of its most diverse and passionate audience coming from the United States.

Rakuten Viki (www.viki.com) is a digital media company that connects premium multicultural entertainment with viewers around the world. It’s innovative, fan-powered, over-the-top (OTT) platform has established itself as the number one destination for content and culture from Asia, and a young, growing audience comes to Viki for TV shows, movies, and Viki Originals – translated into 200+ languages by a community of avid fans. Reaching more than 40 million fans in 190-plus countries via Viki and its Korean entertainment brand, Soompi (www.soompi.com), the company also includes a production arm that develops and invests in Viki Originals, such as the award-winning series, Dramaworld, and upcoming co-productions with studios in Asia and Hollywood. In 2013, Viki joined the Rakuten Group (TSE: 4755), a global leader in e-commerce and internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses, and society.

Croton Media established in Shanghai, China in 2003, who is specialized in content discovery and development, as well as production and distribution in premium TV dramas. In 2013, Croton Media came under the full ownership of Huace Film & TV (The company in the TV industry listed in China’s A-share market). After more than 15 years of development, Croton Media is one of the leading TV drama research, production and distribution companies in China.