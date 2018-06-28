Orange Selects Broadpeak® Solutions for Advanced Video Service Delivery

The Tier-1 Telecom Operator Will Deploy Broadpeak’s BkS350 Origin Packager and Recorder to Enhance Its Video Services

RENNES, France — June 28, 2018 — Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that Orange, the largest operator of mobile and internet services in France, has chosen Broadpeak’s solutions to power the delivery of advanced video services. Using the BkS350 origin packager and recorder from Broadpeak, the operator will be able to benefit from the most advanced features related to video processing for delivery to any type of screen with a superior quality of experience (QoE).

Providing an uncompromised QoE and infinite scalability, Broadpeak’s solutions will help Orange keep pace with growing consumer demand for high-quality content anytime, anywhere, on any screen and increase the operator’s revenue streams.

At the heart of the solution is Broadpeak’s BkS350 origin and packaging server, which is capable of recording linear services in one format and dynamically packaging the content in the requested ABR format. This capability will allow Orange to offer a great variety of services, which are highly desired by today’s television viewers. Orange will also use Broadpeak’s BkS400 HTTP video cache servers and BkM100 video delivery manager. The BkS400 server features a unique ability to cache content at the headend level, reducing the load at the origin level and offering high streaming capacity so that Orange can respond to the increasing demands of end users.

“Orange has a track record for delivering world-class video services, and this partnership reflects that commitment,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. “Our video delivery solutions are highly scalable and future-proof, making them perfect to a competitive operator like Orange that is continuously growing, launching new services, and enhancing QoE for subscribers.”

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv.

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company’s systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

