MFM’s July Lunch and Learn to Highlight “Understanding Cybersecurity”

Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM) July Distance Learning Webinar “Understanding Cybersecurity” will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Dale Tuttle, partner and Anurag Sharma, principal at WithumSmith+Brown will discuss the current cybersecurity climate, issues media companies face, and how to deal with them. Cloud infrastructure, best practices in a cloud-based world, and third-party vendor considerations will also be covered.

“Wired Magazine reports that 2019 has already witnessed data breaches and attacks on a U.S. Customs and Border Protection contractor, a number of local governments, industrial manufacturing firms, and the American Medical Collection Agency, to name but a few. Cybersecurity must be a mission-critical issue for all companies today,” said Mary M. Collins, president, and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Subject matter experts Dale Tuttle and Anurag Sharma live and breathe cybersecurity and will outline issues media companies need to be thinking about now.”

About the Presenters:

Dale Tuttle, Partner and the Practice Leader Withum Digital

Dale Tuttle is a Partner and the Practice Leader for the Withum Digital practice. Dale has more than 20 years of experience building and operating information technology services firms. At Withum, he helps operate the Firm’s cloud transformation business and works closely with other partners to grow its cloud-focused IT consulting business.

Anurag Sharma

Anurag Sharma is a Principal of the Firm’s Cybersecurity practice and System & Organization Controls (SOC) practice based out of its Princeton, NJ office. Anurag is a regular speaker on Cybersecurity and SOC related topics at many State CPA Societies including NJCPA PICPA, CTCPA, FICPA, the AICPA, and other organizations. He has authored many articles dealing with cybersecurity challenges faced by small and medium businesses (SMB) and has been frequently quoted in NJ Biz Magazine, Boston Business Journal and PEI Private Fund Management Magazine.

About the Distance Learning Event

Eligible registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will also receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The event is free to MFM Corporate Members, $50 for MFM Individual Members, and $75 for Non-Members. The deadline to register is Monday, July 22 by 5:00 p.m. CT. Registrations received after that time will be charged an additional $20 late fee.

More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’swebsite.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinancefocus.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.