Media Outlook 2020’s “Streaming Wars” dissectsthe race to launch OTT platforms

It's been reported that Netflix plans to spend an astounding $15 billion on original content in 2019. In what's been referred to as the Streaming Wars, media and technology companies everywhere are racing to launch OTT platforms and keep pace with the seemingly never-ending torrent of content that Netflix releases. Learn more about the “Streaming Wars” from a panel of industry heavyweights during Media Outlook 2020, a seminar presented by the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and its BCCA subsidiary, on Thursday, September 12, at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, in New York from 8:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.



Industry experts offering their point of view will be Tom Ziangas, SVP Research AMC Networks; Steve Luttinger, Media Consultant, Spectrum Reach and MoffetNathanson, and Mike Keyserling, Chief Operating Officer, Philo. The panel will be moderated by Ron Schneier, Sr. Digital Media Consultant, AMC Networks.

These experts will approach the conversation from the research, content, and ad sales perspectives, and answer the pressing questions that finance professionals need to know as they prepare their budgets for 2020.

“Today's video streaming landscape offers both complexity and opportunity,” says Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “This panel will shift through these persistent questions and allow our members to better prepare for the 2020 budgeting cycle.”

Well-known media analyst Marci Ryvicker, Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Wolfe Research will open the seminar with her perspective on the challenges facing programmers, cable operators, and new entrants as they navigate the rapid changes in consumer media consumption habits. Jared DiPalma, Chief Financial Officer of the NBCU News Group, will also lead a session on the business strategies NBC uses to position itself as the number one brand in news and information.

Co-chairing Media Outlook 2020 are Antonella Ricciardi, SVP Group Controller, Entertainment & Lifestyle Networks and Telemundo Network, NBCUniversal and George Berbari, Director, International Revenue, Planning & Analysis , A+E Networks. Registration for the event is $99 for MFM members; $79 for MFM corporate members; and $250 for never-members; never-member registration includes a one-year trial MFM membership. Eligible participants may earn up to four [4] Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. Space is limited, get more details and register at https://www.mediafinance.org/media-outlook.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.