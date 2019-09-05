Media Links to Showcase 100G Media Production Network at IBC 2019

Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology, will address the essential requirements for Broadcasters to incorporate higher bandwidth demands and more flexible services across their IP networks at IBC 2019, stand 1.C31.

Media Links’ technologies provide an end-to-end IP network solution to address both studio LAN as well as wide area networks. They integrate edge, core and control components that are all specifically designed to support interoperable standards, providing a bridge from SDI to IP environments within broadcast, media and entertainment infrastructures. The company’s technology solutions also offer broadcasters and network providers a stepping-stone to deliver new services such as 4K UHD and remote production as well as supporting 100 Gbps network migration.

As part of the 100G Media Production Network IBC showcase, Media Links will highlight its new MDX100G switching series. Based on off-the shelf COTS switches, these devices offer 100Gbps IP switching specifically designed for the demanding needs of professional media-centric network traffic, going well beyond the feature-set of typical COTS data-centric switches. The company has enhanced the core COTS design in numerous unique ways to optimize media switching with improved reliability, robustness and high availability, all necessary for mission-critical media operations.

Functioning as edge devices in the 100G Media production network, the MDP3000 Series provide video, audio and data transport to/from the fringes of the IP network. This suite of IP Media Gateways also supports SMPTE ST2110, 4K UHD as well as TICO, JPEG-ULL and JPEG-XS compression.

Rounding out the IBC showcase, ProMD-EMS software functions as the SDN (software defined network) controller, orchestrating all network activities including service assurance, provisioning, scheduling, as well as performance/alarm management.

Media Links also announces that its solution portfolio will again play a vital role in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s products will also be utilized in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Media Links will be at IBC 2019 on stand 1.C31.

www.medialinks.com