Mary Hildebrand to Discuss the Five Things You Need to Know About Privacy and Cybersecurity During Media Outlook 2020

Mary J. Hildebrand, CIPP/US/E, partner, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, will lend her unique expertise to Media Outlook 2020 during her presentation Privacy and Cybersecurity Laws Move at Lightning Speed: Top 5 Things You Need to Know for 2020. The seminar is presented by the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and its BCCA subsidiary. It will be held onThursday, September 12, at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, in New York from 8:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.

During her session Hildebrand will discuss new U.S. cybersecurity laws for 2020; provide an overview of recommended actions when a data breach is discovered; outline considerations for business websites; talk about the role of ad tech; and explain why data flow is an important consideration in privacy regulations.For more than 30 years, Hildebrand has drawn on her deep experience in privacy and data security, technology, and intellectual property to provide expert counsel to businesses across industry sectors. She founded and chairs the Privacy & Cybersecurity practice at Lowenstein Sandler, and is a recognized authority on US and EU data privacy and information security laws. As a thought leader at the intersection of privacy, cyber and intellectual property, she has achieved an enviable track record in commercializing, protecting, and managing intellectual property, technology, and database assets around the world.

“High profile data breaches and increased attention on privacy means safeguarding client data is everyone’s responsibility,” said Mary M. Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “As recent settlements have shown, fines for mishandling data and/or breach responses can be significant, which is why we are including Ms. Hildebrand’s presentation in Media Outlook 2020.”

Well-known media analyst Marci Ryvicker, Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Wolfe Research will open the seminar with her perspective on the challenges facing programmers, cable operators, and new entrants as they navigate the rapid changes in consumer media consumption habits. Representatives from the NBCU News Group will lead a session on the business strategies NBC uses to position itself as the number one brand in news and information. And, during the panel discussion called Streaming Wars, a group of experts will discuss how media and technology companies everywhere are racing to launch OTT platforms and keep pace with the seemingly never-ending torrent of content that Netflix releases.

Co-chairing Media Outlook 2020 are Antonella Ricciardi, SVP Group Controller, Entertainment & Lifestyle Networks and Telemundo Network, NBCUniversal and George Berbari, Director, International Revenue, Planning & Analysis, A+E Networks.

Registration for the event is $99 for MFM members, $79 for MFM corporate members, and $250 for never-members; never-member registration includes a one-year trial MFM membership. Eligible participants may earn up to four [4] Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. Space is limited, get more details and register at https://www.mediafinance.org/media-outlook.

